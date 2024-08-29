Doff Advanced Concentrated Weedkiller 10 Sachet

Doff Advanced Concentrated Weedkiller kills weeds down to the root. It is supplied in pre-measured sachets, meaning that no measuring is required.

The weedkiller is ideal for the control of annual and perennial weeds on paths, patios, drives and wasteland and suitable for sprayer application.

Contains: 90g/l Glyphosate.

Pack size: 10 x 80ml sachets (pre-measured)

Sorry - Not available in Ireland