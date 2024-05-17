Harbour Housewares 110gsm Weed Control Membrane Set with Pegs & Plates - 2m x 5m

An essential weapon in any horticultural arsenal, this Weed Control Membrane Kit from Harbour Housewares will help you transform any outdoor space into a garden worthy of the world's most famous flower show!

Whether you're plotting an allotment or prepping for a patio or pathway, a barrier against weed growth is an easy and efficient way of keeping those areas looking clean and pristine, without the need for harsh chemicals and weed killers.

The permeable nature of our control fabric blocks out sunlight to prevent weed seeds from germinating or taking root whilst allowing nutrients, air and water to still pass through, thereby keeping your soil and other, desirable, plants vibrant and healthy.

This 2m x 5m roll offers ample surface area for a wide array of outdoor applications, and can be easily secured in place with the included Weed Membrane Fixing Pegs & Plates for maximum performance.