Round Up Speed Ultra 3L Non Glypho

Speed Ultra Weedkiller

Roundup Speed Ultra is a fast acting weedkiller with no glyphosate* for use on unwanted vegetation. It can be used to kill broad leaved weeds and grasses in paths, drives, patios and around the bases of roses, ornamental shrubs and trees. Treated areas can be re-planted or re-seeded the day after treatment. *This claim is provided to help distinguish from other formulas that may contain glyphosate.

Tough on weeds Visible results from 1 hour Child safe trigger

Pack size: 3L

Net Contents

3l ℮

Preparation and Usage