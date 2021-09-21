We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Round Up Speed Ultra 3L Non Glypho

Round Up Speed Ultra 3L Non Glypho

1.8(5)
£16.00

£5.33/litre

This product is available for delivery or collection until 17/07/23.

Speed Ultra Weedkiller
Roundup Speed Ultra is a fast acting weedkiller with no glyphosate* for use on unwanted vegetation. It can be used to kill broad leaved weeds and grasses in paths, drives, patios and around the bases of roses, ornamental shrubs and trees. Treated areas can be re-planted or re-seeded the day after treatment.*This claim is provided to help distinguish from other formulas that may contain glyphosate.
Tough on weedsVisible results from 1 hourChild safe trigger
Pack size: 3L

Net Contents

3l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use pesticides safely. Read the label.Instructions for UseWhen to useUse in March to October when the weeds are actively growing and have adequate leaf area to absorb the spray.Rain within 6 hours of spraying reduces effectiveness and repeat treatment may be necessary.Apply in calm conditions to avoid drift onto cultivated plants.Repeat treatment by after a minimum of 14 days where re-growth occurs.For deep-rooted perennial weeds such as bindweed use a product containing glyphosate, for example Roundup® Total Weedkiller.Maximum number of treatments: 4 per year.Where to useControls most weeds around the garden, e.g. gravel areas, paths, drives, hard surfaces, patios, tarmac, along fences and for edging lawns.Can be used to clean up weedy ground before planting vegetables, flowers, bushes and trees, and to renovate overgrown areas.Do not use on lawns or other plants you want to keep.How to useAlthough not a requirement, as good practice, we recommend wearing waterproof gloves and gardening footwear.Push the security tab until it breaks from the trigger.Rotate nozzle to 'spray' or 'stream'. Hold the sprayer approx. 50 cm away from the target weed and spray to lightly wet the weeds - avoid run-off.Rotate nozzle to stop after use.Apply at no more than 100ml/m2.Treat established perennial weeds before the start of flowering to give best results.Spray nettles and ground elder when new leaves have unfolded fully in late spring.Weeds may show first effects within an hour of spraying, depending on the weather and the type of weed.Treated areas can be re-planted or re-seeded the day after treatment.Repeat application if necessary, should new growth appear.This product is a home garden weedkiller for use on unwanted vegetation and areas not intended to bear vegetation. It contains 60 g/l acetic acid in a ready to use solution.Allow the spray to dry before walking or playing on treated areas

