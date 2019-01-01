Lunch & light snacks menu

Served with mash, peas & gravy, 1110 calories
Served with peas and tartare sauce, 870 calories
With tomato chutney, lettuce and tomato, served on a white bap, with beer battered onion rings and chips, 1090 calories
Served with salad and garlic bread, 660 calories
With smoked bacon and mature cheddar, served in a brioche bun, with beer battered onion rings and chips, 1255 calories
Served with bloomer bread, 500 calories
Southern fried chicken in a wrap, with salad and BBQ sauce, 530 calories
With a choice of fillings, 455–685 calories
Chicken & Bacon Caesar, 365-395 calories
Fish fingers with cucumber, lettuce and tartare sauce in a tortilla wrap, 485 calories
Served with peas and gravy. Veggie option available, 755 calories
(v) Suitable for vegetarians. (vg) Suitable for vegans.
Regional options are available in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Menu options and servings may differ in some locations.