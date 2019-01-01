Privacy policy and cookies

Lunch & light snacks menu

Steak & Mushroom Pie £6.50

Served with mash, peas & gravy, 1110 calories

Hand Battered Fish & Chips £6.95

Served with peas and tartare sauce, 870 calories

Spicy Bean Burger (vg) £5.75

With tomato chutney, lettuce and tomato, served on a white bap, with beer battered onion rings and chips, 1090 calories

Macaroni Cheese (v) £5.50

Served with salad and garlic bread, 660 calories

Tesco Finest British Beef Burger £6.95

With smoked bacon and mature cheddar, served in a brioche bun, with beer battered onion rings and chips, 1255 calories

Tomato & Basil Soup (v) £3.25

Served with bloomer bread, 500 calories

Southern Fried Chicken Wrap £4.25

Southern fried chicken in a wrap, with salad and BBQ sauce, 530 calories

Jacket Potato (v) £3.75

With a choice of fillings, 455–685 calories

Salad £5.25

Chicken & Bacon Caesar, 365-395 calories

Fish Finger Wrap £4.25

Fish fingers with cucumber, lettuce and tartare sauce in a tortilla wrap, 485 calories

Sausage and Mash £5.95

Served with peas and gravy. Veggie option available, 755 calories

(v) Suitable for vegetarians. (vg) Suitable for vegans.

Regional options are available in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Menu options and servings may differ in some locations.

Got a food allergy?

Download our allergens list

View list

