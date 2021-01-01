We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hidden disabilities – helping you shop in-store

Help for hidden disabilities

Customers with a ‘hidden’ condition such as autism, diabetes, hearing loss, or multiple sclerosis often need a little extra help in-store

The sunflower lanyard is available in all stores to customers who may have a hidden disability. By wearing one, our colleagues will know that you may appreciate a bit of help.

How to get a sunflower lanyard

Just ask at the customer service desk in larger stores, or at the checkout in smaller ones*. The lanyards are free and you don’t need to provide proof of a disability.

What to expect when you’re shopping in-store

If you’re wearing the lanyard, our colleagues should recognise it and understand that you have a hidden disability and that you may need a little extra help or time. However, they won't know what your particular disability is, or what challenges and issues you may face. If you have specific requirements, please ask one of our colleagues for help.

Tesco Access Guides

We’re working with AccessAble to create Access Guides for every Tesco store across the UK by the end of 2021. That’s 2600+ stores – from large Extras and petrol stations to your local Express.

Changing Places toilets

We now have 100 stores across the UK which have Changing Places toilets. These are larger than a normal disabled toilet and include a changing bench, hoist and privacy screen.

Find a Changing Places toiletFind out more

Other ways we can help

Facilities for the hard of hearing

Look for signs with the ‘hearing loop ear’ symbol. This is where induction loops are available. Hearing dogs and guide dogs are welcome in our stores.

Booking specific help in advance

For specific needs or an accompanied shop, please contact the store’s customer service desk to book help before your shopping trip.

Shopping aids for people with autism

Take a look at our autism-friendly visual guide to shopping at Tesco, and download our visual shopping list.

Visual guide to shopping Visual shopping list

*We reserve the right to discontinue sunflower lanyard distribution at any time.

**Take a look at our privacy policy to find out how we protect your information.

