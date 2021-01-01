The sunflower lanyard is available in all stores to customers who may have a hidden disability. By wearing one, our colleagues will know that you may appreciate a bit of help.
If you’re wearing the lanyard, our colleagues should recognise it and understand that you have a hidden disability and that you may need a little extra help or time. However, they won't know what your particular disability is, or what challenges and issues you may face. If you have specific requirements, please ask one of our colleagues for help.
For specific needs or an accompanied shop, please contact the store’s customer service desk to book help before your shopping trip.
*We reserve the right to discontinue sunflower lanyard distribution at any time.
**Take a look at our privacy policy to find out how we protect your information.