Your rights and choices

In relation to your personal data, you also have the right to:

have inaccurate information corrected: Summary of the right: if you believe we hold inaccurate or missing information, please let us know and we will correct it.

object to our use of it: Summary of the right: general objection - We will then consider your objection to our use of your personal data. If on balance, your rights outweigh our interests in using your personal data, then we will at your request either restrict our use of it (see section 3 below) or delete it (see section 4 below). objection in relation to direct marketing – If you make such an objection, we will stop using your personal data for direct marketing purposes.

restrict our use of it: Summary of the right: There are several situations when you can restrict our use of your personal data, this includes (but is not limited to): - you have successfully made a general objection (listed in section 2 above).

- you are challenging the accuracy of the personal data we hold.

- we have used your personal data unlawfully, but you do not want us to delete it.

have us delete it: Summary of the right: There are several situations when you can have us delete your personal data, this includes (but is not limited to): - we no longer need to keep your personal data;

- you have successfully made a general objection (listed in section 2 above);

- you have withdrawn your consent to us using your personal data (and we do not have any other grounds to use it);

- we have unlawfully processed your personal data.