Your rights and choices
Here we explain the rights and choices you have with regards to the personal data that we hold about you, and suggest some resources which may be useful to youScroll down
Managing your marketing choices
We will send relevant offers and news about our products and services to you, for example by email, but only if you have agreed to receive them. It’s easy to change your mind though. If you want to stop (or start) receiving them you can let us know in one of three ways:
Online:
- Log-in to your Tesco account
- Click on the “Your Account” tab
- Click “Your Contact Preferences”
Over the phone:
- Call 0800 50 5555 | 0330 123 4055
By writing to:
- Tesco Customer Engagement Centre, Baird Avenue, Dundee, DD1 9NF
What data we hold about you
You have a right to find out what personal data we hold about you and how we use it. This is called a Subject Access Request. Find out how to make a Subject Access request You also have the right for some of your personal data to be “transferred” or “ported”. Find out how to make a data portability request
Other data protection rights
In relation to your personal data, you also have the right to:
-
have inaccurate information corrected:
Summary of the right:
if you believe we hold inaccurate or missing information, please let us know and we will correct it.
-
object to our use of it:
Summary of the right:
general objection - We will then consider your objection to our use of your personal data. If on balance, your rights outweigh our interests in using your personal data, then we will at your request either restrict our use of it (see section 3 below) or delete it (see section 4 below).
objection in relation to direct marketing – If you make such an objection, we will stop using your personal data for direct marketing purposes.
-
restrict our use of it:
Summary of the right:
There are several situations when you can restrict our use of your personal data, this includes (but is not limited to):
- - you have successfully made a general objection (listed in section 2 above).
- - you are challenging the accuracy of the personal data we hold.
- - we have used your personal data unlawfully, but you do not want us to delete it.
-
have us delete it:
Summary of the right:
There are several situations when you can have us delete your personal data, this includes (but is not limited to):
- - we no longer need to keep your personal data;
- - you have successfully made a general objection (listed in section 2 above);
- - you have withdrawn your consent to us using your personal data (and we do not have any other grounds to use it);
- - we have unlawfully processed your personal data.
-
complain to the data protection regulator:
Summary of the right:
We’d like the chance to resolve any complaints you have, however you also have the right to complain to the UK data protection regulator (the “ICO”) about how we have used your personal data. Their website is https://ico.org.uk/for-the-public/raising-concerns
Their website also contains useful information about your privacy rights https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/resources-and-support/your-data-matters
Freedom of Information act model publication scheme
Information covered by this scheme is only about the pharmaceutical services we provide under contract to the National Health Service and/or to other public sector organisations.
Contacting us
We are always happy to answer any questions you may have about your personal data or data privacy. If you have any questions or concerns about how we collect, store and use personal data please contact us.
- Phone: 0800 50 5555 | 0330 123 4055
- Email: customer.service@tesco.co.uk
- Mail: Tesco Customer Engagement Centre, Baird Avenue, Dundee, DD1 9NF
Cookies and similar technologies
You can manage cookies through your browser or your device settings. To find out how we use cookies and similar technologies, read our privacy and cookies policy. You can also learn more about cookies and how to manage them by visiting www.youronlinechoices.com/uk.
Useful resources
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent body to uphold information rights. The ICO’s website has useful information on data privacy and your rights.
To learn more about staying safe online, visit Internet Matters and Get Safe Online.