Your data journey
Collecting personal data helps us operate our business and continue delivering on our core belief to serve Britain's shoppers a little better every day
Learn more about how we collect, protect and use your personal data
We may collect personal data you share with us when you use our services.
For detailed information on how we use personal data we collect please read our privacy and cookies policy.
Registering for and using your Clubcard.
Shopping with us online.
Downloading and using one of our mobile apps.
Contacting us by phone, email or through social media.
What is personal data?
Personal data
Some of the data we collect is considered “personal” data because it can be used to identify you. Some examples of personal data are: your name, phone number and email address. Our privacy and cookies policy explains in detail what personal data we collect and how we use it.
Anonymous data
Anonymised data is data that cannot be used to identify you. Our privacy and cookies policy does not talk about anonymised data as your privacy is protected if the data is anonymous because nobody can identify you.
How we protect your personal data
We take the responsibilty of protecting your personal data very seriously, which is why we make every effort to keep your personal data safe and secure.
We use computer safeguards such as firewalls to keep data safely locked up.
We convert data into ciphered text which can only be unscrambled with a secret password.
account
We monitor the activity on your account to keep fraudsters away and make sure it’s you!
How we use your personal data
Whether you come through the doors of one of our stores or are shopping from the comfort of your home, you’re helping us understand what shoppers are buying.
What does this mean to you?
Because we understand your shopping habits and needs better, we can offer you some great benefits when you shop with us.
savings
We can send you offers and recommendations that may help you save money on the things you buy often, or encourage you to try something new.
you like
We can make sure that the products in our stores reflect the kind of things the local community likes to buy there.
service
Collecting your information helps us process your orders, refunds and repairs, as well as deal with your questions, complaints or requests more quickly.
experience
We can use personal data to improve our stores, websites and mobile apps, so no matter how you shop with us we can offer you a great shopping experience.
Sharing personal data with trusted partners
We’ll always honour the trust you’ve placed in Tesco, and we make this promise to you: we only ever share personal data with partners we trust so they can provide their services, and they must not use your personal data for their own marketing purposes. For example, if you order a large item that comes directly from a manufacturer, we supply them with your details so that they can deliver it to you.
Manage your marketing choices
We will send relevant offers and news about our products and services to you, for example by email, but only if you have agreed to receive them. It’s easy to change your mind, though. If you want to stop (or start) receiving them you can let us know in one of three ways:
- Sign in to your Tesco account
- Click on the “Your Account” tab
- Click “Your Contact Preferences”
Call 0800 50 5555 |
0330 123 4055
Tesco Customer Engagement Centre, Baird Avenue, Dundee, DD1 9NF