Understanding cookies

Controlling and managing cookies

Not everybody likes the idea of sites storing information in their browser. If you’re one of them, you can in most cases (depending on your browser) change your cookie preferences. Instead of accepting all cookies, you can decide to accept just certain types, or even none at all.

But before you turn off all cookies, please bear in mind that cookies are very much a part of today’s internet, and turning them off will lock you out of many of the internet’s most popular sites.

To find out how to control cookies in the browser you use, please read this guide at aboutcookies.org.