Social media scams

Many promise free things but actually are designed to get your personal information with the intention to use it for fraudulent reasons or to sell your details to other organisations or individuals. Giving permission to access your personal information to participate means that you may be giving away all your personal details, your entire activity history and friends list, as well as device information like IP address. To avoid this, only participate in quizzes and surveys which don’t force you to log into your account, or if you do give permission always check what the privacy policy and terms of use are.