Protect yourself from email scams

What is an email scam?

An email scam (also known as phishing) is when fraudsters send an email that looks like it comes from an organisation you’re a customer of. The email is usually an urgent request to provide details directly or via a link, and often the reason sounds believable. The information you give them is then used to take money from your accounts.

Take a look at the example phishing email below and learn about the things that give it away as a fraud.