Protect yourself from email scams
Don't let an email by fraudsters trick you into revealing personal details - they can use them to steal your money
What is an email scam?
An email scam (also known as phishing) is when fraudsters send an email that looks like it comes from an organisation you’re a customer of. The email is usually an urgent request to provide details directly or via a link, and often the reason sounds believable. The information you give them is then used to take money from your accounts.
Take a look at the example phishing email below and learn about the things that give it away as a fraud.
Tip: 1 of 5 It comes from an unfamiliar email address
The email address might be a combination of words sometimes containing the name of the organisation, i.e.: customeraccounts@mobiledataupgrade2.com or john.roberts@tesco789.com.
If it’s a company you’re actually a customer of, phone them to confirm it’s a legitimate message. But don’t use a phone number supplied in the email: visit their website and use the contact details there.
Tip: 2 of 5 It’s not personalised
If you’re a customer, the company will usually use your name on an email.
Tip: 3 of 5 It’s asking you to click on a link and supply personal information
Legitimate brands will never ask you to supply sensitive details via a link or email. It simply isn’t secure enough. And they’ll never ask you to reveal your password or PIN.
Tip: 4 of 5 It’s putting pressure on you to act quickly… or else
Companies don’t usually talk to their customers in such an aggressive way! If you're at all suspicious of an email, contact the brand to confirm they really sent it to you.
Tip: 5 of 5 The email contains spelling errors
Although brands do occasionally make spelling mistakes, it’s unusual - particularly if there's more than one.
Keeping you safe
We use sophisticated tools to monitor our customers’ accounts to help prevent fraud. If we spot what looks like unusual activity on your account, we may need to contact you to check that it was you. When we do this, as with all contact we make with you, we'll never ask for your password or bank details.
If you receive a Tesco email that seems to be a scam, then please forward it to phishing@uk.tesco.com. This is a real email address.