Keeping your gadgets safe
Hints and tips to help protect your computer, tablet and smartphone from viruses and other online threats
Protect your phone/tablet from malware
Malware (short for ‘malicious software’) is used by hackers to collect information from, or gain access to, your device.
You can install software to help protect your device, including third-party apps, antivirus/antispyware and browsers. Ask Google for the best current examples. Although malware is hard to spot, there are some signs to look out for:
- Your device sends emails or texts you didn’t write
- Apps appear that you didn’t download
- Your device slows down or performs badly
Pay attention to browser warnings
The internet browser you use is the gateway to the online world. It’s important to keep it up to date so that its built-in security features can continue to help protect you online. Act on any warnings your browser gives you.
Follow the link to your operating system's browser below to learn more.
Use a firewall
A firewall blocks unauthorised access to your computer. On most computers it's naturally on, but you may want to check. Depending on the kind of computer you have, you may need to look in your Preferences or Control Panel. Alternatively you can just search for Firewall.
Use anti-virus software
Buying and installing anti-virus software on your phone or computer is a great way to protect yourself from malicious software. Just remember to update it regularly.
Install updates
Always install the latest security updates to stay protected against the latest threats. If an update is available, you’ll usually receive an alert to let you know. Download and install it as soon as you can.