Creating stronger passwords

Tip: 5 of 7 Protect your password

Use a different password for every website. Never reveal them to anybody, and try not to write them down. Instead of writing them down you could use an online password vault or safe which will remember them and keep them safe for you. Search for 'password managers' online to find out more.

If one of your accounts is hacked, change your password immediately - and the passwords for any other accounts with the same login details.