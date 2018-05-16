By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brilliant at Breakfast

Be brilliant at breakfast! From quick and easy options to breakfast on the go and weekend treats

Weekend brunch

Enjoy a lazy weekend in with an extra indulgent breakfast

Kedgeree

Try this classic breakfast dish any time of the day

Shop kedgeree

Pancakes and waffles

Try different sweet and savoury topping ideas

Shop pancakes & waffles

Egg dishes

Transform this staple ingredient into a luxury brunch

Shop eggs

Continental

Treat yourself to a continental feast - best eaten in bed!

Shop continental

Quick & easy weekday breakfast ideas

If you're pushed for time in the morning, you'll love our range of quick and easy weekday breakfast ideas

Porridge

Simple ways to add flavour to your morning porridge

Shop porridge ideas

Omelette

Load your omelette with veg and protein fillings

Shop omelettes

Cereal and muesli

Start the day with fruity granola, muesli or a wholegrain cereal

Shop cereal and museli

Drinks

Refreshing smoothies, teas and coffees

Shop drinks

Easy and wholesome

Eating a good breakfast needn't be difficult. Discover our wholesome breakfast ideas full of nutrition and flavour

Smoothies

Mix and match your fruit, base and flavours

Shop smoothies

Easy swaps

Simple alternatives to sugar, dairy and more

Shop easy swaps

Superfoods

Add superfoods to your breakfast for a burst of goodness

Shop superfoods

Green tea

Discover the benefits of green tea

Shop green tea

Breakfast on the go

When you're short on time in the morning, breakfast on the go is perfect for a quick pick-me-up

Yogurt pots

Choose from different flavours and toppings

Shop yogurts

Breakfast pots

Take to work for a quick meal ready in seconds

Shop cereal pots

Prepared fruit

A fuss-free way to get one of your 5 a day

Shop fruit

Homemade granola bars

Make ahead for breakfast on the run

See recipe

Breakfast for kids and babies

From eggs to porridge, yogurts and cereals

Kids' drinks

Juices and smoothies full of fruit and vitamins

Shop kids' drinks

Family cereals

Cereals for the whole family

Shop family cereals

Kids' yogurts

A sweet treat that's a good source of calcium

Shop kids' yogurts

Egg and soldiers

A classic treat the kids will love

Shop eggs and soldiers

Discover more

Gluten and dairy free options

