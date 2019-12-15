Quaker Oat So Simple Golden Syrup Porridge 10 X 36G

Tastes great, lots of sugar
Tastes great, probably because of the 20% sugar. To be clear, they may use 100% whole oats but the ingredients are only 80 % oats. Next largest ingredient is sugar.
Variation in flavour
Our biggest issue is the variation in flavour. There are times when the sachets we use have NO Golden Syrup flavour AT ALL and we have to add our own. I assume that Quality control should mean a consistent flavour throughout. We estimate that 1 in 5 or 6 sachets are not Golden Syrup flavour AT ALL. I have raised this issue before. Thank you. When the flavour IS right, it is delicious.