Kenco Gold Indulgence Instant Coffee 195G

Freeze Dried Instant Coffee.

Crafted with 100 years of coffee expertise, Kenco Gold Indulgence uses the perfect blend of medium and dark roasted, high quality beans ­to create an irresistibly aromatic, velvety smooth and luxurious coffee experience. With subtle notes of dark fudge to complement the flavour, it's the delicious new way to treat yourself to a little everyday luxury.

100 years of Kenco, 100 years of great tasting coffee. Proudly invited into people’s homes since 1923.

Number of cups is based on a serving size of 1.6g.