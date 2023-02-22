Tropicana Pressed Apple Juice 900Ml

One of the best pressed apple juices.
Delicious 🍎
This is delicious apple juice! Our favourite 🍎
Love the taste of Tropicana Pressed Apple a very consistent product, watch for offers sometimes the unit cost (£/ltr) of 1.7 ltr is dearer than 900 ml
I feel like it’s not as good as it used to be .
Excellent not too sweet
A very subtle apple flavour, sweet tasting without being astringent. Good long Best Before date, early August, roughly a month to use by, but alas it didn't last that long before it was all consumed in a couple of days.(Especially during this warm weather we're having.)
Appledelicious
When you can't drink citrus juices, this is a very acceptable alternative refreshing fruit juice drink.