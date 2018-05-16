Aldi Price Match
We’ve price matched 100s of products, including big brands too, so you can save yourself a trip. Look out for the 'Aldi Price Match' bubble in-store or fill your basket online.
FAQs
What products do we match?
We match against comparable products at Aldi or we match identical branded products at Aldi
What prices do we check?
We check prices in Aldi stores and/or online twice weekly. The stores we check are located in England, Wales and Scotland. Aldi do not have stores in Northern Ireland.
What price do you match?
We do not match against any promotional prices in Aldi stores and/or online. Pro-rata Aldi price matched considering the product’s size.
Where can I find the price-matched products?
The products we match will vary by week. They can be found in selected larger stores but not in Express stores or in NI stores. Our products’ availability varies by store. All products are subject to availability.
Aldi Price Match meals for 4
Make the meals you know and love
Terms and conditions
*Prices and products in ad checked on 24/10/22. Serving suggestion. Aldi Price Match product prices matched and checked on hundreds of comparable products from GB Aldi stores and/or online twice weekly. Price most often found is matched excluding promotions. Prices matched pro rata. Products matched may vary by week. Selected Tesco stores excluding Express and NI stores. Product availability varies by store.