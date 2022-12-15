We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Yorkshire Tea 210 Tea Bags 656G

4.6(20)Write a review
Yorkshire Tea 210 Tea Bags 656G

Aldi Price Match

£5.49
£0.84/100g

Aldi Price Match

Product Description

  • Black Tea
  • Plant-based tea bags. After brewing, please pop them in your kerbside garden waste or food waste bin for council composting.
  • A proper brew
  • When we say our tea's proper, we mean it's really good quality, it tastes lovely, and it's kind to people and planet.
  • Oh, and like all our products, it's completely CarbonNeutral.®
  • We work hard to make a brew you'll be proud of and because of you, we've been able to do lots of good stuff around the world - like planting millions of trees, investing in our tea growing communities and supporting grassroots cricket.
  • - Carbon Neutral
  • - Rainforest Alliance Certified - Rainforest Alliance certification helps protect the environment and ensure sustainable livelihoods
  • - Ethical Tea Partnership - Improving the lives of tea workers and their environment
  • - Good Housekeeping Award - Best tasting tea brand 2020
  • Yorkshire Tea is a registered trade mark of Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire.

  • A proper brew
  • Black, everyday tea bags
  • Great quality
  • Tastes lovely
  • Kind to people and planet
  • 100% Carbon Neutral
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 656G

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea*, Natural Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Brew everyday teabags for 4-5 minutes.
  • Enjoy with or without milk.

Number of uses

210 Count

Name and address

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD,
  • England.

Return to

  • Our proper brew promise
  • We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy It. If anything's not up to scratch, call us on 0800 328 1886 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD,
  • England.

Net Contents

375g

View all Everyday Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

20 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bags have got weak and tend to split

2 stars

Tea is good but the quality of the bags seems to have gone down in the last year or so. They bags often break when you try to separate them for use, there do not seem to be any perforations between them. I'm going to try a different brand now.

Less tea!

1 stars

Same size box but 30 less bags, 30 less mugs of tea for the same price. Not good value at all

Easily the best tea out there. Sean Bean wasn't ju

5 stars

Easily the best tea out there. Sean Bean wasn't just saying it, in the ad!!!

Wouldn’t use anything else.

5 stars

Wouldn’t use anything else.

TEA,LOVELY TEA, ITS YORKSHIRE TEA. FILL YOUR BOOTS

5 stars

My favourite tea, i drink a lot of it !!! I buy it when it is on special offer at Tesco where i have a monthly grocery order delivered.

The best cup of tea one can have. After a hard day

5 stars

The best cup of tea one can have. After a hard day working nothing better than a cup of yorkshire tea.

A triumph of marketing

4 stars

Nice tea but there's at least two brands I prefer that are just as strong, with a taste I prefer.

best tea ever

5 stars

great quality

Best cuppa you can have

5 stars

Yorkshire tea what more is there to say, if you want a decent cuppa buy Yorkshire tea.

Wouldn't drink any other tea

5 stars

Excellent quality and very good value

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here