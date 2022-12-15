Yorkshire Tea 210 Tea Bags 656G

Bags have got weak and tend to split
Tea is good but the quality of the bags seems to have gone down in the last year or so. They bags often break when you try to separate them for use, there do not seem to be any perforations between them. I'm going to try a different brand now.
Less tea!
Same size box but 30 less bags, 30 less mugs of tea for the same price. Not good value at all
Easily the best tea out there. Sean Bean wasn't just saying it, in the ad!!!
Wouldn’t use anything else.
TEA,LOVELY TEA, ITS YORKSHIRE TEA. FILL YOUR BOOTS
My favourite tea, i drink a lot of it !!! I buy it when it is on special offer at Tesco where i have a monthly grocery order delivered.
The best cup of tea one can have. After a hard day working nothing better than a cup of yorkshire tea.
A triumph of marketing
Nice tea but there's at least two brands I prefer that are just as strong, with a taste I prefer.
best tea ever
great quality
Best cuppa you can have
Yorkshire tea what more is there to say, if you want a decent cuppa buy Yorkshire tea.
Wouldn't drink any other tea
Excellent quality and very good value