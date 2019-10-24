By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Pasta 500G

4.5(15)Write a review
Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Pasta 500G
£ 0.20
£0.40/kg
170g of cooked pasta
  • Energy1255kJ 296kcal
    15%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 738kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Dried spaghetti pasta made from durum wheat semolina and wheat flour.
  • At HEARTY FOOD Co., we’re all about tasty meals that’ll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours – perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in
  • Made in Italy
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 9-11 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Time: 9-11 mins

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g
Energy738kJ / 174kcal1255kJ / 296kcal
Fat0.6g1.0g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate36.1g61.3g
Sugars1.1g1.8g
Fibre1.2g2.0g
Protein5.5g9.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

15 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product, even better price!

5 stars

Easy to cook... Perfect for a busy mom whose kids are fussy... Add a little butter with some chicken chargrills and carrot sticks - I'm the world's best mommy...

Add the sauce and you won't miss your other brand.

4 stars

Any basic spaghetti is bland. Add your sauce and or seasoning and It's yummy. This is on a pare with any other basic spaghetti, but a whole lot cheaper.

good value for money

5 stars

good value for money

brilliant taste just like the more expensive brand

5 stars

very good quality for the price.

Tastes exactly the same as the more expensive opti

5 stars

Tastes exactly the same as the more expensive options

Fantastic value

5 stars

This pasta is fantastic. And a lot nicer than more expensive pastas

Great product

5 stars

Have been buying this product for a few months now, great quality and value.

Excellent dried spaghetti

5 stars

Excellent for the price, in fact I prefer it to more expensive brands.

Great taste value money

5 stars

I bought this for a quick meal idid not expect it to be so good

I buy this product more oftan for my paghetti dinners

4 stars

It be would be great to have the small shell pasta now and the

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

