Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Kids activities
Delivery Saver
Pets
Dog Food & Accessories
Dry Dog Food & Mixer
Dry Dog Food & Mixer
Showing
1-24
of
65 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
5 Categories
Filter by
Dry Dog Food
(50)
Filter by
Dry Puppy Food
(5)
Filter by
Dry Senior Dog
Food
(2)
Filter by
Dog Food Mixer
(5)
Filter by
Small Dog Dry
Food
(10)
12 Brands
Filter by
Bakers
(13)
Filter by
Tesco Pet
(13)
Filter by
Harringtons
(12)
Filter by
Pedigree
(6)
Filter by
Iams
(5)
Filter by
Crave
(4)
Filter by
Wagg
(4)
Filter by
Lily's Kitchen
(2)
Filter by
Naturo
(2)
Filter by
Webbox
(2)
Filter by
Hi Life
(1)
Filter by
Vets Kitchen
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(65)
Webbox Super Supreme Chicken & Turkey Dog Chub Roll 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Treats
shelf
£
0.65
£
0.81
/kg
Add Webbox Super Supreme Chicken & Turkey Dog Chub Roll 800G
Add
add Webbox Super Supreme Chicken & Turkey Dog Chub Roll 800G to basket
Webbox Super Supreme Beef & Lamb Dog Chub Roll 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Treats
shelf
£
0.65
£
0.81
/kg
Add Webbox Super Supreme Beef & Lamb Dog Chub Roll 800G
Add
add Webbox Super Supreme Beef & Lamb Dog Chub Roll 800G to basket
Tesco Chicken & Country Vegetable Dry Dog Food 3Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.00
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken & Country Vegetable Dry Dog Food 3Kg
Add
add Tesco Chicken & Country Vegetable Dry Dog Food 3Kg to basket
Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 6Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
5.00
£
0.83
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 6Kg
Add
add Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 6Kg to basket
Tesco Dog Small Bite Mixer 1.8Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Mixer
shelf
£
1.85
£
1.03
/kg
Add Tesco Dog Small Bite Mixer 1.8Kg
Add
add Tesco Dog Small Bite Mixer 1.8Kg to basket
Tesco Chicken Small Dog Dry Dog Food 3Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.10
/100g
Add Tesco Chicken Small Dog Dry Dog Food 3Kg
Add
add Tesco Chicken Small Dog Dry Dog Food 3Kg to basket
Harringtons Turkey & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
3.95
£
1.98
/kg
Add Harringtons Turkey & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Add
add Harringtons Turkey & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 2Kg to basket
Harringtons Lamb & Rice Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
3.95
£
1.98
/kg
Add Harringtons Lamb & Rice Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Add
add Harringtons Lamb & Rice Dry Dog Food 2Kg to basket
Harringtons Turkey & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 5Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
9.00
£
1.80
/kg
Add Harringtons Turkey & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 5Kg
Add
add Harringtons Turkey & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 5Kg to basket
Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Small Dog Beef 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
3.00
£
3.00
/kg
Add Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Small Dog Beef 1Kg
Add
add Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Small Dog Beef 1Kg to basket
Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
9.00
£
0.75
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg
Add
add Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg to basket
Tesco Beef & Country Vegetable Dry Dog Food 3Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.00
/kg
Add Tesco Beef & Country Vegetable Dry Dog Food 3Kg
Add
add Tesco Beef & Country Vegetable Dry Dog Food 3Kg to basket
Tesco Dry Food Mixer Adult Dog 4Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Dog Mixer
shelf
£
3.40
£
0.85
/kg
Add Tesco Dry Food Mixer Adult Dog 4Kg
Add
add Tesco Dry Food Mixer Adult Dog 4Kg to basket
Harringtons Lamb & Rice Dry Dog Food 5Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
9.00
£
1.80
/kg
Add Harringtons Lamb & Rice Dry Dog Food 5Kg
Add
add Harringtons Lamb & Rice Dry Dog Food 5Kg to basket
Tesco Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 6Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
5.00
£
0.83
/kg
Add Tesco Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 6Kg
Add
add Tesco Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 6Kg to basket
Tesco Beef Worker Dry Dog Food 12Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
7.20
£
0.60
/kg
Add Tesco Beef Worker Dry Dog Food 12Kg
Add
add Tesco Beef Worker Dry Dog Food 12Kg to basket
Harringtons Salmon & Potato Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
3.95
£
1.98
/kg
Add Harringtons Salmon & Potato Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Add
add Harringtons Salmon & Potato Dry Dog Food 2Kg to basket
Tesco Chicken Senior Dry Dog Food 3Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
3.00
£
1.00
/kg
Add Tesco Chicken Senior Dry Dog Food 3Kg
Add
add Tesco Chicken Senior Dry Dog Food 3Kg to basket
Wagg Original Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
9.00
£
0.75
/kg
Add Wagg Original Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg
Add
add Wagg Original Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg to basket
Iams Small Medium Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
7.00
£
0.35
/100g
Add Iams Small Medium Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg
Add
add Iams Small Medium Adult Dog Food With Chicken 2Kg to basket
Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Beef 2.7Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
6.50
£
2.41
/kg
Add Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Beef 2.7Kg
Add
add Bakers Complete Meaty Meals Beef 2.7Kg to basket
Bakers Small Dog Food Chicken & Vegetables 1.1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Small Dog Complete Dry Food
shelf
£
3.00
£
2.73
/kg
Add Bakers Small Dog Food Chicken & Vegetables 1.1Kg
Add
add Bakers Small Dog Food Chicken & Vegetables 1.1Kg to basket
Tesco Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
9.00
£
0.75
/kg
Add Tesco Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg
Add
add Tesco Beef & Vegetable Dry Dog Food 12Kg to basket
Hilife Feed Me Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Complete Dry Dog Food
shelf
£
5.00
£
2.50
/kg
Add Hilife Feed Me Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food 2Kg
Add
add Hilife Feed Me Turkey & Chicken Dry Dog Food 2Kg to basket
Showing
1-24
of
65 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
3
Loading more items...
Show 24 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Pets
(72)
Dog Food & Accessories
(72)
Dry Dog Food & Mixer
(72)
Dry Dog Food
(50)
Dry Puppy Food
(5)
Dry Senior Dog Food
(2)
Dog Food Mixer
(5)
Small Dog Dry Food
(10)
Filter by
BRAND
Bakers
(13)
Tesco Pet
(13)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Kids activities
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close