Bakers Adult Dry Dog Food Beef and Veg 12kg

To sniff out more information, visit us at www.purina.co.uk/dog/bakersdogfood At Purina we are working towards a waste-free future and we have made a global commitment that 100% of our packaging will be reusable or recyclable by 2025.

Recipe Using Superfoods With natural spirulina algae, known for its beneficial impact on intestinal health With spinach, a natural ingredient contributing to essential minerals Our recipe has been made with a variety of tender* meaty chunks and wholegrains for quality, tasty goodness. *Softness varying with time Each meal contains the every day nutrients your dog needs to get on with all the playful and cheeky things that happy and healthy Bakers® dogs do!

The Bakers® Story Our story begins way back in 1851 when Edward Baker set up a family flour business. Fast forward to 1991 when Bakers® Complete was launched, because Edward Baker believed that dry dog food should be every bit as tasty as it is nutritious.

100% Complete Made with selected natural ingredients Antioxidants to Help Support Natural Defences Perfect Nutritional Balance for All Your Dog's Daily Needs Added Quality Protein to Help Support Muscle Strength Omega 3 & 6 Fatty Acid to Help Support Healthy Skin and Glossy Coat Vitamin D & Minerals for Healthy Teeth & Strong Bones Vitamin A & Zinc to Help Support Healthy Skin & Coat No Added Artificial Colours, Flavours & Preservatives

Pack size: 12000G

Ingredients

Cereals (Wholegrains* 55%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (20% of which 4% is Beef), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Glycerol, Vegetables* **(1% Dried Spinach, 0.3% Dried Pea and 0.3% Dried Carrot), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Spirulina* (0.2%), ** Equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables, * Natural ingredients

Net Contents

12kg

Preparation and Usage