Wagg Active Goodness Chicken Dog Food 12kg We put their needs before our own and create complete, balanced recipes to keep our working dogs healthy and happy. Every ingredient we use has a purpose, with nothing extra added that your working dog doesn't need. Great Value: Meaty ingredients now come 1st* * See side of pack for details. Carbon Negative CO₂ Production We are the first major animal food manufacturing business in the UK to go carbon negative in our production, which means we offset all (and more!) of the carbon emissions form our manufacturing, office and all of our employees!

Meaty ingredients come 1st* in our recipe Recipe *28% Meat Ingredients with Chicken & Veg*** equivalent per 100g kibble to: * min 40g hydrated animal ingredients with ** min 18% Chicken *** min 10g Vegetables from dried Peas and Beet Complete food for working dogs Our tasty complete working dog food is rich in chicken and contains everything your working dog needs to keep them in tip top condition. Recipe balanced with meat, carbohydrates, vegetables, omega 3 and 6 fats, minerals and essential vitamins for 100% assured complete and balanced nutrition. Tasty Meat Ingredients For healthy and naturally digestible proteins. Digestive Health Ingredients you know and trust. Chicory root - a source of natural prebiotic Inulin and FOS. All to support good gut flora, consistent digestion and health. Healthy Teeth and Bones Balanced Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy teeth and bones. Skin & Coat With a balanced ratio of omega 6 and 3 fatty acids to encourage healthy skin and a glossy coat. No Artificial Colours or Flavours We do not add any artificial colours or flavours to our foods. Helps Reduce Odour Yucca, known to help reduce flatulence odour.

Keeping tails wagging since 1986

New Name Wagg Worker Same Great Taste Vat Free Complete 100% Balanced for All Active Working Dog Breeds

Pack size: 12KG

Ingredients

26% Meat Meal & Gravy* (with min 5% Chicken**), Whole Grain Wheat, Whole Grain Barley, Vegetable Fibre, Maize, 2% Chicken Fat* (source of Omega 6), Whole Linseed (source of Omega 3), 2.3% Dried Whole Green Peas & Beet***, Minerals & Vitamins, Chicory Root (1000 mg/kg as a source of FOS), Yucca (150 mg/kg)

Produce of

Made in the UK British Ingredients

Net Contents

12kg

Preparation and Usage