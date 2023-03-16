Wagg Active Goodness Chicken Dog Food 12kg We put their needs before our own and create complete, balanced recipes to keep our working dogs healthy and happy. Every ingredient we use has a purpose, with nothing extra added that your working dog doesn't need.Great Value: Meaty ingredients now come 1st** See side of pack for details.Carbon Negative CO₂ ProductionWe are the first major animal food manufacturing business in the UK to go carbon negative in our production, which means we offset all (and more!) of the carbon emissions form our manufacturing, office and all of our employees!
Meaty ingredients come 1st* in our recipeRecipe*28% Meat Ingredients with Chicken & Veg***equivalent per 100g kibble to:* min 40g hydrated animal ingredients with** min 18% Chicken*** min 10g Vegetables from dried Peas and BeetComplete food for working dogsOur tasty complete working dog food is rich in chicken and contains everything your working dog needs to keep them in tip top condition. Recipe balanced with meat, carbohydrates, vegetables, omega 3 and 6 fats, minerals and essential vitamins for 100% assured complete and balanced nutrition.Tasty Meat IngredientsFor healthy and naturally digestible proteins.Digestive HealthIngredients you know and trust. Chicory root - a source of natural prebiotic Inulin and FOS. All to support good gut flora, consistent digestion and health.Healthy Teeth and BonesBalanced Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy teeth and bones.Skin & CoatWith a balanced ratio of omega 6 and 3 fatty acids to encourage healthy skin and a glossy coat.No Artificial Colours or FlavoursWe do not add any artificial colours or flavours to our foods.Helps Reduce OdourYucca, known to help reduce flatulence odour.
Keeping tails wagging since 1986
New Name Wagg Worker Same Great TasteVat Free Complete100% Balanced for All Active Working Dog Breeds
Pack size: 12KG
Ingredients
26% Meat Meal & Gravy* (with min 5% Chicken**), Whole Grain Wheat, Whole Grain Barley, Vegetable Fibre, Maize, 2% Chicken Fat* (source of Omega 6), Whole Linseed (source of Omega 3), 2.3% Dried Whole Green Peas & Beet***, Minerals & Vitamins, Chicory Root (1000 mg/kg as a source of FOS), Yucca (150 mg/kg)
Produce of
Made in the UK British Ingredients
Net Contents
12kg
Preparation and Usage
Body Condition ScoreThis chart is intended to be used as a guide, if your dog does not fall into the 'ideal' range we suggest you consult your vet for further advice.1. EmaciatedEasily visible ribs, lower back and pelvic bones. No visible covering of fat, obvious waist and abdominal tuck. Absence of any muscle mass.2. ThinEasily felt ribs, minimum covering of fat, waist easily noted when viewed from above and visible abdominal tuck.3. IdealRibs felt but without excess fat covering, waist noted behind ribs when viewed from above. Abdomen tucked up when viewed from the side.4. OverweightRibs felt but with an excess covering of fat. Waist still observed from above but not as prominent. Abdominal tuck may be absent.5. ObeseRibs not easily felt under a large covering of fat. Waist and abdominal tuck not discernible. Fat deposits on lower back and base of tail. May observe signs of obvious abdominal distension.Daily Feeding GuideSize: Small; Dog Weight: 3kg - 10kg; Serving Size: 80g - 115gSize: Medium; Dog Weight: 10kg - 20kg; Serving Size: 115g - 325gSize: Large; Dog Weight: 20kg - 40kg; Serving Size: 325g - 545gSize: X Large; Dog Weight: 40kg +; Serving Size: 545g +Calories per 100g = 338 KcalWagg Active Goodness Rich in Chicken & Veg is a complete feed suitable for all working dogs form 8 weeks onwards. It can be fed dry or moistened with warm or cold water (approximately 1 part water to 2 parts food).How much you feed will vary depending on your working dog's age, breed and activity levels. Older working dogs will require less than younger dogs. Young and growing dogs should be fed 2-3 times a day, to appetite if possible.From 8-12 weeks old we recommend feeding three times a day.From 12-24 weeks old feed twice a day and from 24 weeks old feed once or twice a day.Pregnant bitches may need 50% more than their usual feed and lactating bitches up to four times their normal intake.Ensure clean, fresh water is available to your working dog at all times.