Lily's Kitchen Chicken & Duck Dry Food 1Kg

- Like all our dry food, this grain free, delicious and complete recipe with freshly prepared chicken and duck, is bursting with natural goodness.
- We add glucosamine and chondroitin to help aid bone and joint support, prebiotics to help establish a healthy digestion and essential nutrients for overall health. It also contains salmon oil, a fantastic source of Omega 3 fatty acids to help keep your dog's coat, heart, brain and joints in good health.
- We make this recipe using wholesome vegetables, fruits and botanical herbs. All the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs in their daily diet have also been added
- At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.
- Proper food for dogs
- Natural ingredients
- Complete Nutrition
- Grain Free Recipe
- Bone & Joint Support
- Immune System Boost
- Prebiotics for Healthy Digestion
- No Artificial Additives or Fillers
- Vet Approved
- Suitable for Sensitive Tummies
- Pack size: 1000G
42% Freshly Prepared: Chicken 31%, Duck 8%, Chicken Liver 3%, Sweet Potatoes 30%, Peas 6.5%, Lentils, Pea Protein, Flaxseeds, Eggs, Chicken Gravy, Calcium Carbonate, Salmon Oil, Fructooligosaccharides 2.5g/kg, Mannan Oligosaccharides 2.5g/kg, Apples, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Carrots, Spinach, Cranberries, Glucosamine 175mg/kg, Methylsulphonylmethane 175mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 125mg/kg, Botanicals & Herbs: Alfalfa, Rosehips, Chickweed, Cleavers, Golden Rod, Nettles, Kelp, Celery Seeds, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root, Marigold Petals, Chicory Root
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date and batch details see top of bag.
Made in the UK
- Daily Feeding Guidelines
- See pack for feeding guidelines.
- 349kcal / 100g
- This is a nutritionally complete food for puppies and young dogs. Requirements depend on the amount of exercise, age, breed, environmental factors, gender,
- neutered status and individual variation. The chart can be used as a general guide, together with good sense and experience. For overweight dogs, daily amounts should be based on target weight not actual weight. A bowl of fresh water should be nearby.
- Lily's Kitchen,
- PO Box 59287,
- London,
- NW3 9JR.
- Get in touch
- Contact us by email at bark@lilyskitchen.co.uk or if you prefer the old fashioned way, please write to us at
1kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents
|Crude Protein
|22%
|Crude Fats & Oils
|11%
|Crude Fibres
|3%
|Crude Ash
|6%
|Omega 6
|1.6%
|Omega 3
|1.4%
|Calcium
|1.2%
|Phosphorus
|1%
|Vitamin A
|15,000 IU
|Vitamin D
|2,250 IU
|Vitamin E
|100 IU
|Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|333mg
|Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|333mg
|Manganous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|223mg
|Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate
|150mg
|Organic Selenium S.cerevisiae CNCM I-3060
|130mg
|Calcium Iodate Anhydrous
|1.64mg
|Nutritional Additives (per kg)
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
