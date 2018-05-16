By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lily's Kitchen Chicken & Duck Dry Food 1Kg

Lily's Kitchen Chicken & Duck Dry Food 1Kg
£ 7.00
£7.00/kg

Product Description

  For more details on our recipes and their benefits please visit www.lilyskitchen.co.uk
  • For additional information on feeding please see www.lilyskitchen.co.uk
  • Like all our dry food, this grain free, delicious and complete recipe with freshly prepared chicken and duck, is bursting with natural goodness.
  • We add glucosamine and chondroitin to help aid bone and joint support, prebiotics to help establish a healthy digestion and essential nutrients for overall health. It also contains salmon oil, a fantastic source of Omega 3 fatty acids to help keep your dog's coat, heart, brain and joints in good health.
  • We make this recipe using wholesome vegetables, fruits and botanical herbs. All the essential vitamins and minerals your dog needs in their daily diet have also been added
  • At Lily's Kitchen, we believe pets deserve to eat proper food that's full of nourishing, natural ingredients. That's why we work closely with vets and nutritionists to create exceptional, delicious recipes, all given the paw of approval by our border terrier, Lily.
  • Proper food for dogs
  • Natural ingredients
  • Complete Nutrition
  • Grain Free Recipe
  • Bone & Joint Support
  • Immune System Boost
  • Prebiotics for Healthy Digestion
  • No Artificial Additives or Fillers
  • Vet Approved
  • Suitable for Sensitive Tummies
  • Pack size: 1000G

Information

Ingredients

42% Freshly Prepared: Chicken 31%, Duck 8%, Chicken Liver 3%, Sweet Potatoes 30%, Peas 6.5%, Lentils, Pea Protein, Flaxseeds, Eggs, Chicken Gravy, Calcium Carbonate, Salmon Oil, Fructooligosaccharides 2.5g/kg, Mannan Oligosaccharides 2.5g/kg, Apples, Vitamins & Chelated Minerals, Carrots, Spinach, Cranberries, Glucosamine 175mg/kg, Methylsulphonylmethane 175mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 125mg/kg, Botanicals & Herbs: Alfalfa, Rosehips, Chickweed, Cleavers, Golden Rod, Nettles, Kelp, Celery Seeds, Milk Thistle, Dandelion Root, Burdock Root, Marigold Petals, Chicory Root

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before date and batch details see top of bag.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Guidelines
  • See pack for feeding guidelines.
  • 349kcal / 100g
  • This is a nutritionally complete food for puppies and young dogs. Requirements depend on the amount of exercise, age, breed, environmental factors, gender,
  • neutered status and individual variation. The chart can be used as a general guide, together with good sense and experience. For overweight dogs, daily amounts should be based on target weight not actual weight. A bowl of fresh water should be nearby.
  • For additional information on feeding guidelines please see www.lilyskitchen.co.uk

Name and address

  • Lily's Kitchen,
  • PO Box 59287,
  • London,
  • NW3 9JR.

Return to

  Get in touch
  • For more details on our recipes and their benefits please visit www.lilyskitchen.co.uk
  • Contact us by email at bark@lilyskitchen.co.uk or if you prefer the old fashioned way, please write to us at
  • Lily's Kitchen,
  • PO Box 59287,
  • London,
  • NW3 9JR.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude Protein22%
Crude Fats & Oils11%
Crude Fibres3%
Crude Ash6%
Omega 61.6%
Omega 31.4%
Calcium1.2%
Phosphorus1%
Vitamin A15,000 IU
Vitamin D2,250 IU
Vitamin E100 IU
Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate333mg
Ferrous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate333mg
Manganous Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate223mg
Cupric Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate150mg
Organic Selenium S.cerevisiae CNCM I-3060 130mg
Calcium Iodate Anhydrous1.64mg
Nutritional Additives (per kg)-
Trace Elements:-

