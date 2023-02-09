Wagg Adult Complete Meaty Goodness Beef Dinner 12Kg

Complete Food for Working Dogs Carbon Negative CO₂ Production We are the first major animal food manufacturing business in the UK to go carbon negative in our production, which means we offset all (and more!) of the carbon emissions form our manufacturing, office and all of our employees!

Great Value: Meaty ingredients now come 1st* * See side of pack for details. Our tasty complete dog food is rich in beef and contains everything your dog need to keep them in tip top condition. Recipe balanced with meat, carbohydrates, vegetables, Omega 3 and 6 fats, minerals and essential vitamins for 100% assured complete and balanced nutrition. Tasty Meat Ingredients For healthy and naturally digestible proteins. Digestive Health Ingredients you know and trust. Chicory root - a source of natural prebiotic Inulin and FOS. All to support good gut flora, consistent digestion and health. Healthy Teeth and Bones Balanced Calcium and Vitamin D for healthy teeth and bones. Skin & Coat With a balanced ratio of omega 6 and 3 fatty acids to encourage healthy skin and a glossy coat. No Artificial Colours or Flavours We do not add any artificial colours or flavours to our foods. Helps Reduce Odour Yucca, known to help reduce flatulence odour. *28% Meat Ingredients with Beef & Veg*** equivalent per 100g kibble to: * min 40g hydrated animal ingredients with ** min 18% Chicken *** min 10g Vegetables from dried Peas and Beet

We put their needs before our own and create complete, balanced recipes to keep our working dogs healthy and happy. Every ingredient we use has a purpose, with nothing extra added that your working dog doesn't need.

100% Balanced with Natural Ingredients for Adult Dogs New Name Same Great Taste - Wagg Adult Keeping Tails Wagging Since 1986 Carbon Negative Production

Pack size: 12KG

26% Meat Meal & Gravy* (with min 5% Beef**), Whole Grain Wheat, Whole Grain Barley, Vegetable Fibre, Maize, 2% Chicken Fat (Source of Omega 6), Whole Linseed (Source of Omega 3), 2.3% Dried Whole Green Peas & Beet***, Minerals & Vitamins, Chicory Root (1000 mg/kg as a Source of FOS), Yucca (150 mg/kg), * Min 40g Hydrated Animal ingredients with ** min 18% Chicken, *** Min 10g Vegetables from Dried Peas and Beet

Made in the UK with British Ingredient

12kg

Body Condition Score This chart is intended to be used as a guide, if your dog does not fall into the 'ideal' range we suggest you consult your vet for further advice. 1. Emaciated Easily visible ribs, lower back and pelvic bones. No visible covering of fat, obvious waist and abdominal tuck. Absence of any muscle mass. 2. Thin Easily felt ribs, minimum covering of fat, waist easily noted when viewed from above and visible abdominal tuck. 3. Ideal Ribs felt but without excess fat covering, waist noted behind ribs when viewed from above. Abdomen tucked up when viewed from the side. 4. Overweight Ribs felt but with an excess covering of fat. Waist still observed from above but not as prominent. Abdominal tuck may be absent. 5. Obese Ribs not easily felt under a large covering of fat. Waist and abdominal tuck not discernible. Fat deposits on lower back and base of tail. May observe signs of obvious abdominal distension. Daily Feeding Guide Size: Small; Breed: Miniature Poodle, Corgi, Jack Russell, Terrier; Dog Weight: 3kg - 10kg; Serving Size: 80g - 115g Size: Medium; Breed: Spaniel, Beagle, Border Collie; Dog Weight: 10kg - 20kg; Serving Size: 115g - 325g Size: Large; Breed: Labrador, Pointer, Alsatian, Retriever, Doberman; Dog Weight: 20kg - 40kg; Serving Size: 325g - 545g Size: X Large; Breed: Great Dane, ST Bernard, Irish Wolfhound, English Mastiff; Dog Weight: 40kg +; Serving Size: 545g + Calories per 100g = 338 Kcal Wagg Meaty Goodness Beef Dinner is a complete per food suitable for all dogs from 8 weeks onwards. It can be fed dry or moistened with warm or cold water (approximately 1 part water to 2 parts food). How much you feed will vary depending on your dog's age, breed and activity levels. Older working dogs will require less than young/growing dogs. Young and growing dogs should be fed 2-3 times a day. It is important for your dog's health not to let them become over weight. Use the Body Condition Score guide to assess the weight of your dog (3 being ideal) and consult a veterinarian if you are concerned. Pregnant bitches may need 50% more than their usual feed and lactating bitches up to four times their normal intake. Ensure clean, fresh water is available to your working dog at all times.

