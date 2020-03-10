Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Mother's Day
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Ice Cream, Ice Lollies & Frozen Desserts
Frozen Desserts
Frozen Pastries & Crumbles
Frozen Pastries & Crumbles
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Pastries &
Crumbles
(12)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(7)
Filter by
Aunt Bessie's
(3)
Filter by
Jus Rol
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No soya
(12)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(12)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(12)
Filter by
Halal
(11)
Filter by
Low salt
(7)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
No lactose
(4)
Filter by
No milk
(4)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(2)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
Filter by
Sugar free
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(12)
Tesco Apple Strudel 600G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.23
/100g
Add Tesco Apple Strudel 600G
Add
add Tesco Apple Strudel 600G to basket
Aunt Bessie's Jam Roly Poly 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.50
/100g
Add Aunt Bessie's Jam Roly Poly 300G
Add
add Aunt Bessie's Jam Roly Poly 300G to basket
Tesco Lemon Meringue Pie 475G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Lemon Meringue Pie 475G
Add
add Tesco Lemon Meringue Pie 475G to basket
Tesco Berry Strudel 600G
Save 35p Was £1.35 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2020 until 30/03/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.17
/100g
Add Tesco Berry Strudel 600G
Add
add Tesco Berry Strudel 600G to basket
Save 35p Was £1.35 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2020 until 30/03/2020
Offer
Tesco Apple Crumble 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
1.35
£
0.27
/100g
Add Tesco Apple Crumble 500G
Add
add Tesco Apple Crumble 500G to basket
Jus-Rol 2 Puff Pastry Blocks 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pastry
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.26
/100g
Add Jus-Rol 2 Puff Pastry Blocks 1Kg
Add
add Jus-Rol 2 Puff Pastry Blocks 1Kg to basket
Tesco Apple & Salted Caramel Tart 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Luxury Desserts
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.40
/100g
Add Tesco Apple & Salted Caramel Tart 500G
Add
add Tesco Apple & Salted Caramel Tart 500G to basket
Jus-Rol 2 Shortcrust Pastry Blocks 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pastry
shelf
£
2.60
£
0.26
/100g
Add Jus-Rol 2 Shortcrust Pastry Blocks 1Kg
Add
add Jus-Rol 2 Shortcrust Pastry Blocks 1Kg to basket
Tesco Morello Cherry Bakewell Tart 410G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.49
/100g
Add Tesco Morello Cherry Bakewell Tart 410G
Add
add Tesco Morello Cherry Bakewell Tart 410G to basket
Aunt Bessie's Bramley Apple Crumble 500G
Save 25p Was £1.50 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2020 until 30/03/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.25
/100g
Add Aunt Bessie's Bramley Apple Crumble 500G
Add
add Aunt Bessie's Bramley Apple Crumble 500G to basket
Save 25p Was £1.50 Now £1.25
Offer valid for delivery from 10/03/2020 until 30/03/2020
Offer
Aunt Bessie's Sticky Toffee 300G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.50
/100g
Add Aunt Bessie's Sticky Toffee 300G
Add
add Aunt Bessie's Sticky Toffee 300G to basket
Tesco 6 Apple Crumble Slices 360G
Write a review
Rest of
Frozen Pies, Puddings Slices & Crumble
shelf
£
1.10
£
0.31
/100g
Add Tesco 6 Apple Crumble Slices 360G
Add
add Tesco 6 Apple Crumble Slices 360G to basket
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Frozen Food
(12)
Ice Cream, Ice Lollies & Frozen Desserts
(12)
Frozen Desserts
(12)
Frozen Pastries & Crumbles
(12)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(7)
Aunt Bessie's
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No soya
(12)
Pescetarian
(12)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Mother's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close