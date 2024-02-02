We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jus-Rol 2 Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 640G

£2.55

£0.40/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

One portion uncooked (50g) contains:
Energy
784
kJ
188
kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8
g

-

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2
g

-

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2
g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45
g

-

8%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1569kJ

Frozen uncooked puff pastry dough 2 sheets.
Jus-Rol Frozen pastry sheets and blocks make it easy for you to bake.Shortcrust, puff, vol au vent: all the frozen pastry types you need to create sausage rolls, mince pies or party food.
2 Rectangular Sheets (each approx. 350mm x 230mm)
Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 640G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

Each sheet (320g) provides at least 6 portions

Net Contents

2 x 320g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparing your pastry:Ensure pastry is thoroughly defrosted before use. There are two pastry sheets in this pack. Defrost each sheet as required.1. Thaw at room temperature: remove the ready rolled sheet(s) from the carton and outer plastic film and leave for 2 1/2 hours. Alternatively thaw overnight in your fridge: remove from packaging and stand at room temperature for at least 10-15 minutes. For best results use immediately.2. Unrolled the pastry sheet. If your pastry starts to crack on unrolling it is still too cold and should be left to defrost longer.3. Bake in a preheated oven at 220°C (200°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 7, or at the temperature required in your recipe.

