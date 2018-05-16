Tesco Chocolate Profiteroles 235G

- Energy840kJ 203kcal10%
- Fat16.2g23%
- Saturates11.3g57%
- Sugars6.6g7%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1424kJ / 343kcal
Product Description
- Choux pastry profiteroles with a cream flavoured filling and a sachet of chocolate sauce
- Great as an after dinner delectable dessert or just the perfect treat, these chocolate profiteroles defrost in only 1 hour.
- Piped cream filling in choux pastry with thick, rich chocolate sauce
- Light choux pastry
- Piped cream filling in choux pastry with thick, rich chocolate sauce
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 0.235kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chocolate Sauce (25%), Whipping Cream (Milk) (20%), Water, Pasteurised Egg, Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Dried Whole Milk, Salt.
Chocolate Sauce contains: Water, Sugar, Dark Chocolate(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring), Coconut Fat, Whipping Cream (Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts, almond, hazelnut and pistachio. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove the profiteroles from the pack whilst still frozen Separate carefully and arrange on a serving plate. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 hour at room temperature, or alternatively 2-3 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze To serve the sauce warm, place the unopened sachet into warm water for 1 minute
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost Instructions
- Remove the profiteroles from the pack whilst still frozen. Separate carefully and arrange on a serving plate.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 hour at room temperature, or alternatively 2-3 hours in the refrigerator.
- Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
- To serve the sauce warm, place the unopened sachet into warm water for 1 minute.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Sachet. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff.
- This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
235g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1424kJ / 343kcal
|840kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|27.4g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|19.2g
|11.3g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|11.2g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019