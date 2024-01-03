Jus-Rol 2 Shortcrust Pastry Ready Rolled 640G

Frozen uncooked shortcurst pastry 2 sheets. Why not check out for some recipe ideas! www.jusrol.co.uk

2 Rectangular Sheets (each approx. 350mm x 230mm)

Also available chilled next to the butter No artificial colours or flavours Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans

Pack size: 640G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

Each sheet (320g) provides at least 6 portions

Net Contents

2 x 320g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Preparing your pastry: Ensure pastry is thoroughly defrosted before use. There are two pastry sheets in this pack. Defrost each sheet as required. 1. Defrosting methods: Thaw at room temperature for 2 1/2 hours. Alternatively, thaw overnight in your fridge then either remove from fridge at least 50 minutes before use or place on a microwavable plate and warm in an 850W/E rated microwave (refer to user's manual if other) for 10 seconds and allow to stand for 1 minute before use. 2. Unroll the pastry sheet and remove the protective interleaf. If your pastry starts to crack on unrolling it is still too cold and should be left to defrost longer. 3. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C (180°C for fan assisted ovens) / Gas Mark 6, or at the room temperature required in your recipe. Shortcrust Pastry Tips: Let your pastry temper at room temperature For best results, take the pastry out of the fridge approximately 50 minutes before you are ready to use it, as it will be easier to work with. Crispy and Evenly Baked Using the tip of a sharp knife make 2 small cuts into your pastry lid before baking. This will allow the steam to escape while it cooks and prevent your pastry from being soggy once cooked.

