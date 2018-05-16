Tesco 6 Chocolate Eclairs 160G

- Energy448kJ 108kcal5%
- Fat8.1g12%
- Saturates5.4g27%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1691kJ / 407kcal
Product Description
- Choux pastry eclair with a cream filling, topped with Belgian chocolate ganache.
- A sweet, traditional indulgence to be enjoyed by all the family, these chocolate eclairs are coated with Belgian chocolate ganache and defrost in only 1 hour.
- Piped cream filling in a choux pastry with a thick chocolate sauce layer
- Light choux pastry
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk) (16%), Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Milk Chocolate (15%), Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Belgian Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove the éclairs from the pack whilst still frozen Separate carefully and arrange on a serving plate. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 hour at room temperature Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost Instructions
- Remove the eclairs from the pack whilst still frozen. Separate carefully and arrange on a serving plate.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 hour at room temperature, or alternatively 3 hours in the refrigerator.
- Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1691kJ / 407kcal
|448kJ / 108kcal
|Fat
|30.7g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|20.4g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|7.1g
|Sugars
|17.7g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
