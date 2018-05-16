By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Chocolate Eclairs 160G

£ 1.15
£0.72/100g
One eclair
  • Energy448kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1691kJ / 407kcal

Product Description

  • Choux pastry eclair with a cream filling, topped with Belgian chocolate ganache.
  • A sweet, traditional indulgence to be enjoyed by all the family, these chocolate eclairs are coated with Belgian chocolate ganache and defrost in only 1 hour.
  • Piped cream filling in a choux pastry with a thick chocolate sauce layer
  • Light choux pastry
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk) (16%), Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Milk Chocolate (15%), Coconut Oil, Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Belgian Dark Chocolate, Palm Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Belgian Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Belgian Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove the éclairs from the pack whilst still frozen Separate carefully and arrange on a serving plate. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 hour at room temperature Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost Instructions
  • Remove the eclairs from the pack whilst still frozen. Separate carefully and arrange on a serving plate.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 1 hour at room temperature, or alternatively 3 hours in the refrigerator.
  • Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day. Do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1691kJ / 407kcal448kJ / 108kcal
Fat30.7g8.1g
Saturates20.4g5.4g
Carbohydrate27.0g7.1g
Sugars17.7g4.7g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein5.6g1.5g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

