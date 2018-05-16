Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Tins, Cans & Packets
Tinned Vegetables
Instant Potato Mixes
Instant Potato Mixes
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Instant Potato
Mixes
(9)
4 Brands
Filter by
Idahoan
(6)
Filter by
Smash
(1)
Filter by
Stockwell Co
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low fat
(9)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(9)
Filter by
Low sugar
(9)
Filter by
No egg
(9)
Filter by
No soya
(9)
Filter by
Halal
(8)
Filter by
No gluten
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(7)
Filter by
Low salt
(3)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Batchelors Smash Instant Mashed Potato 280G
Write a review
£
2.05
£
7.33
/kg
Add Batchelors Smash Instant Mashed Potato 280G
Add
add Batchelors Smash Instant Mashed Potato 280G to basket
Idahoan Classic Perfect Mash 109G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
13.77
/kg
Add Idahoan Classic Perfect Mash 109G
Add
add Idahoan Classic Perfect Mash 109G to basket
Idahoan Buttery Mash 109G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
13.77
/kg
Add Idahoan Buttery Mash 109G
Add
add Idahoan Buttery Mash 109G to basket
Idahoan Butter & Herb Mash 109G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
13.77
/kg
Add Idahoan Butter & Herb Mash 109G
Add
add Idahoan Butter & Herb Mash 109G to basket
Idahoan Cheese Mash 109G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
13.77
/kg
Add Idahoan Cheese Mash 109G
Add
add Idahoan Cheese Mash 109G to basket
Idahoan Cheese & Bacon Perfect Mash 109G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
13.77
/kg
Add Idahoan Cheese & Bacon Perfect Mash 109G
Add
add Idahoan Cheese & Bacon Perfect Mash 109G to basket
Idahoan Perfect Mash Roasted Garlic 109G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
13.77
/kg
Add Idahoan Perfect Mash Roasted Garlic 109G
Add
add Idahoan Perfect Mash Roasted Garlic 109G to basket
Tesco Instant Mashed Potato 160G
Write a review
£
0.90
£
5.63
/kg
Add Tesco Instant Mashed Potato 160G
Add
add Tesco Instant Mashed Potato 160G to basket
Stockwell & Co Instant Mashed Potatoes 120G
Write a review
£
0.29
£
0.24
/100g
Add Stockwell & Co Instant Mashed Potatoes 120G
Add
add Stockwell & Co Instant Mashed Potatoes 120G to basket
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(9)
Tins, Cans & Packets
(9)
Tinned Vegetables
(9)
Instant Potato Mixes
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Idahoan
(6)
Smash
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low fat
(9)
Low saturated fat
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close