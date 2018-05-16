SMASH THE ORIGINAL INSTANT MASH POTATO 360G

- Energy439kJ 104kcal5%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.5g<1%
- Salt0.38g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 244kJ/58kcal
Product Description
- Instant Mash Potato
- Contents may settle in transit.
- Cap - Recycle
- Seal - Recycle
- Drum - Don't Recycle
- Batchelors and Smash trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Made from real potato
- Natural flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360G
Information
Ingredients
Dehydrated Potato (98%), Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Diphosphates), Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite (Sulphites)), Colour (Curcumin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, use within 6 weeks. Best Before End: See base.
Preparation and Usage
- Tonight's Special
- Cottage Pie
- Simply use your favourite recipe and top with Batchelors Smash, for an even more smashing taste!
- Directions
- 1 Portion - Take 30g of Smash, add 150ml (approx. 1/4 pint) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
- 3 Portions - Take 90g of Smash, add 450ml (approx. 3/4 pint) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
- 6 Portions - Take 180g of Smash, add 900ml (approx. 1 1/2 pints) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
- 9 Portions - Take 270g of Smash, add 1350ml (approx. 2 1/4 pints) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
- 12 Portions - Take 360g of Smash, add 1800ml (approx. 3 pints) of boiling water, mix with a fork.
- Add more flake or water for desired texture.
- Chef's Tip!
- For an even more smashing taste, add butter or milk and season with salt & pepper.
Number of uses
This pack contains 12 portions
Warnings
- Not suitable for infants under 12 months.
- DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Customer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to use at
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per portion (180g) as prepared
|Energy
|244kJ/58kcal
|439kJ/104kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.4g
|22.3g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.2g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.38g
|This pack contains 12 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
Not suitable for infants under 12 months. DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020