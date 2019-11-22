By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plain Instant Mash Potato 160G

4(12)Write a review
Tesco Plain Instant Mash Potato 160G
£ 0.90
£5.63/kg
½ of a sachet
  • Energy644kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 339kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Dried mashed potato.
  • Smooth & Quick. Made with potatoes. Just add boiling water.
  • Pack size: 160g
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Potato, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavourings (contain Milk), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Salt, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract), Colours (Algal Carotenes, Curcumin (contains Milk)).

 

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For two servings:

    1. Empty the contents of one sachet into a heatproof mixing bowl.

    2. Add 300ml of boiling water.

    3. Stir briskly with a fork until the potato is smooth.

    4. For a thinner or thicker consistency, increase or reduce the quantity of water added.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e (2 x 80g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy339kJ / 80kcal644kJ / 153kcal
Fat1.5g2.9g
Saturates0.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate14.4g27.4g
Sugars0.8g1.5g
Fibre1.0g1.8g
Protein1.8g3.4g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
** When prepared according to instructions one 80g sachetg typically weighs 380gg.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful......

1 stars

The 2nd main ingredient is Palm Oil This product really is awful. Tastes 'greasy' not buttery (almost like lard). Buy any other instant potato, just avoid this, if you want something that even vaguely tastes like mash. Shame as Tesco own are normally good.

lovely consistency and flavour

5 stars

Tastes like real potato with butter and milk added, lovely consistency and flavour.

Quick & Creamy

5 stars

This mash has a thick and creamy consistency. I prefer it far more over the classic name brand one which has a light and fluffy texture. The instructions say to put 300ml of water but i find that it is way too much. I put in 230ml. The best way to make this is to get a rounded bowl/measuring jug. The key is to put the water into the bowl first (this helps prevent lumps) and then quickly tip the whole bag into the water. Gently stir for several seconds until the mash has been absorbed and then you can mix fast and firmly, smushing the mash into the side of the (rounded)bowl to get rid of any lumps. It could do without the palm oil. Please remove this from the recipe!

Excellent value

5 stars

Best intant potatoes I have ever made. Simple and easy yet tasty.

Best Instant Mashed Potatoes I've Tasted

5 stars

Quick and easy to make lovely smooth tasty mash

It actually tastes like mashed potato.

5 stars

This really does taste like mashed potato.

Pity the instructions on the packet made no mentio

1 stars

Pity the instructions on the packet made no mention of micro wave times once the contents of the sachet was mixed with the required amount of boiled water, actually no mention whatsoever of having to micro wave.

Palm oil??? Really??

1 stars

You really shouldn't be using palm oil in your products!

nice buttery taste

5 stars

A really nice buttery taste, far better than smash

Not nice any more

2 stars

I used to like this. But they must have changed the recipe recently because now it smells and tastes like dirty nappies.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

