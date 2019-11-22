Tesco Plain Instant Mash Potato 160G

Awful......
The 2nd main ingredient is Palm Oil This product really is awful. Tastes 'greasy' not buttery (almost like lard). Buy any other instant potato, just avoid this, if you want something that even vaguely tastes like mash. Shame as Tesco own are normally good.
lovely consistency and flavour
Tastes like real potato with butter and milk added, lovely consistency and flavour.
Quick & Creamy
This mash has a thick and creamy consistency. I prefer it far more over the classic name brand one which has a light and fluffy texture. The instructions say to put 300ml of water but i find that it is way too much. I put in 230ml. The best way to make this is to get a rounded bowl/measuring jug. The key is to put the water into the bowl first (this helps prevent lumps) and then quickly tip the whole bag into the water. Gently stir for several seconds until the mash has been absorbed and then you can mix fast and firmly, smushing the mash into the side of the (rounded)bowl to get rid of any lumps. It could do without the palm oil. Please remove this from the recipe!
Excellent value
Best intant potatoes I have ever made. Simple and easy yet tasty.
Best Instant Mashed Potatoes I've Tasted
Quick and easy to make lovely smooth tasty mash
It actually tastes like mashed potato.
This really does taste like mashed potato.
Pity the instructions on the packet made no mentio
Pity the instructions on the packet made no mention of micro wave times once the contents of the sachet was mixed with the required amount of boiled water, actually no mention whatsoever of having to micro wave.
Palm oil??? Really??
You really shouldn't be using palm oil in your products!
nice buttery taste
A really nice buttery taste, far better than smash
Not nice any more
I used to like this. But they must have changed the recipe recently because now it smells and tastes like dirty nappies.