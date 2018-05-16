We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Jams, Sweet & Savoury Spreads
Peanut & Nut Butter
Flavoured Nut Butter
Flavoured Nut Butter
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Flavoured Nut
Butter
(6)
3 Brands
Filter by
Marmite
(3)
Filter by
Nutella
(2)
Filter by
Meridian
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(4)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(4)
Filter by
Vegan
(4)
Filter by
Low salt
(3)
Filter by
No lactose
(3)
Filter by
No milk
(3)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Nutella Hazelnut With Chocolate Spread 950G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Hazelnut Spreads
shelf
£6.15
£0.65/100g
Quantity controls
add Nutella Hazelnut With Chocolate Spread 950G to basket
Add
Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 575G
Write a review
£5.15
£0.90/100g
Quantity controls
add Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 575G to basket
Add
Meridian Chocca Crunchy Chocolate Spread 240G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Hazelnut Spreads
shelf
£3.30
£1.38/100g
Quantity controls
add Meridian Chocca Crunchy Chocolate Spread 240G to basket
Add
Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 225G
Write a review
£2.50
£1.12/100g
Quantity controls
add Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 225G to basket
Add
Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter 225G
Write a review
£2.50
£1.12/100g
Quantity controls
add Marmite Smooth Peanut Butter 225G to basket
Add
Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 350G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate & Hazelnut Spreads
shelf
£2.00
£0.57/100g
Quantity controls
add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 350G to basket
Add
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(6)
Jams, Sweet & Savoury Spreads
(6)
Peanut & Nut Butter
(6)
Flavoured Nut Butter
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Marmite
(3)
Nutella
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(6)
Lacto-vegetarian
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close