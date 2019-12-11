Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 225G

Won't be buying this again!
It was awful, a waste of perfectly good jar of peanut butter at over 3 x times as much. }:o[
The worst peanut butter I ever tried - salt, salt and the even more salt. Avoid.
I LOVE it!
Frankly, I'm addicted to it. I originally thought it would be awful but was offered a sample in a supermarket and since then, this on toast is my daily breakfast. And this from someone who has historically skipped breakfast. This has a great depth of flavour, neither overpowers the other, it's just the right balance. I'm not sure I'd achieve that balance by attempting the ratios myself with individual products. Try it - you might be surprised!
Very Tasty!
Very tasty marmite, especially with peanut butter as its one of my favourities in general. It has a nice texture when spreading on butter. I would highly recommend if your a fan of peanut butter and marmite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Have already brought more!!!
Marmite peanut butter, where do I start! Well I think you have to be a marmite fan to enjoy this. Peanut butter was perfectly crunchy and the marmite flavour was distinctive, I was concerned that you may not be able to taste it, but you could. Give it a go, you won’t look back :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
If it ain't broke, don't fix it!
I love peanut butter, and I love Marmite, but putting them together does nothing for either.
Not to my taste, but better than regular marmite
Last time I tried Marmite, I was a child and really couldn’t stand it. I thought I would try it again as an adult as my tastes have matured over the years. Also, I enjoy peanut butter so I thought this would be a great reintroduction to Marmite. It is bearable, better than regular marmite. But this is not something I see myself eating regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really interesting flavour
I've not really ever been a fan of peanut butter but I have always liked marmite. I thought I would give this a try and I was pleasantly surprised. There are lots of nice, big chunks of peanut and the marmite twist really gives it something different. The flavour of marmite is not overpowering but definitely still present. I would argue that even people that don't like marmite should give this a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fine but not better than pb and marmite separately
I love peanut butter. I love marmite. In theory this product should be for people like me. However, I find the combination of the two and the balance underwhelming. Still tryIng to find combos that make it useful but so far I have... a slice of cheese. That still better with butter and marmite than PB. I really wanted to like this but it’s somehow meh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I’m a convert
They say with Marmite that you either love it or hate it and I’ve always been on the hate team but with this I love the Marmite Peanut butter crunchy spread. Ideal on toast or even apples and the usual accompaniment with peanut butter such as jam, it’s great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]