Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter 225G

Product Description

  • Peanut butter with yeast extract fortified with B vitamins.
  • Introducing NEW Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy 225g - a unique and delicious breakfast spread which will add a new twist to your taste buds!! Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy is a new take on peanut butter, blended with yeast extract, providing the perfect solution to mix up your morning routine. Whether you love or hate Marmite, you certainly need to give this a try! New Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy is perfect on toast, crumpets and bagels for the ultimate convenient and tasty breakfast solution for you and the family to enjoy. What’s more, Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy is rich in B vitamins (including B12)! Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy also contains no added sugar* and no palm oil - what more could you want from a breakfast spread?! Be sure to give it a good stir as the product contains peanut oil, which can naturally separate. Fancy something a little different? Then why not try a banana and Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy smoothie for something new and delicious. Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy is also suitable for vegetarians. Whether you are a Marmite lover or a Marmite Hater, just give new Marmite Peanut Butter Crunchy 225g a try!
  • Disclaimers :
  • * contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter Crunchy spread is a new and delicious way to start your day
  • A new take on peanut butter, blended with yeast extract, for a bold and unique flavor
  • Rich in B vitamins including B12
  • We recommend that you give the product a good stir before using it. Marmite peanut butter crunchy contains no palm oil so the oils can naturally separate.
  • Marmite Crunchy Peanut Butter is vegetarian friendly
  • Quick, easy and delicious breakfast spread.
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

PEANUTS (87%), yeast extract powder (9.5%), PEANUT oil, tocopherol extract (antioxidant), vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and folic acid). May contain other nuts

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • We don’t use palm oil in our product so it naturally separates. Give it a stir!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Marmite,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323656 (Mon-Fri 8.00am to 6.00pm)

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2402 kJ360 kJ4%
Energy (kcal)574 kcal86 kcal0%
Fat (g)45 g6.7 g10%
of which saturates (g)5.9 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)12 g1.8 g1%
of which sugars (g)5 g0.8 g1%
Fibre (g)7.9 g1.2 g0%
Protein (g)28 g4.2 g8%
Salt (g)2 g0.31 g5%
Thiamin (B1) (mg)16 mg2.3 mg209%
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)9.3 mg1.4 mg100%
Niacin (mg)130 mg20 mg125%
Folic Acid (µg)3990 μg599 μg0%
Vitamin B12 (µg)0.042 mg0.0063 mg252%
1 portion = 15 g. (Pack contains 15 portions)---

Won't be buying this again!

1 stars

It was awful, a waste of perfectly good jar of peanut butter at over 3 x times as much. }:o[

The worst peanut butter I ever tried - salt, salt

1 stars

The worst peanut butter I ever tried - salt, salt and the even more salt. Avoid.

I LOVE it!

5 stars

Frankly, I'm addicted to it. I originally thought it would be awful but was offered a sample in a supermarket and since then, this on toast is my daily breakfast. And this from someone who has historically skipped breakfast. This has a great depth of flavour, neither overpowers the other, it's just the right balance. I'm not sure I'd achieve that balance by attempting the ratios myself with individual products. Try it - you might be surprised!

Very Tasty!

4 stars

Very tasty marmite, especially with peanut butter as its one of my favourities in general. It has a nice texture when spreading on butter. I would highly recommend if your a fan of peanut butter and marmite. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Have already brought more!!!

5 stars

Marmite peanut butter, where do I start! Well I think you have to be a marmite fan to enjoy this. Peanut butter was perfectly crunchy and the marmite flavour was distinctive, I was concerned that you may not be able to taste it, but you could. Give it a go, you won’t look back :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

3 stars

I love peanut butter, and I love Marmite, but putting them together does nothing for either.

Not to my taste, but better than regular marmite

4 stars

Last time I tried Marmite, I was a child and really couldn’t stand it. I thought I would try it again as an adult as my tastes have matured over the years. Also, I enjoy peanut butter so I thought this would be a great reintroduction to Marmite. It is bearable, better than regular marmite. But this is not something I see myself eating regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really interesting flavour

5 stars

I've not really ever been a fan of peanut butter but I have always liked marmite. I thought I would give this a try and I was pleasantly surprised. There are lots of nice, big chunks of peanut and the marmite twist really gives it something different. The flavour of marmite is not overpowering but definitely still present. I would argue that even people that don't like marmite should give this a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fine but not better than pb and marmite separately

3 stars

I love peanut butter. I love marmite. In theory this product should be for people like me. However, I find the combination of the two and the balance underwhelming. Still tryIng to find combos that make it useful but so far I have... a slice of cheese. That still better with butter and marmite than PB. I really wanted to like this but it’s somehow meh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I’m a convert

4 stars

They say with Marmite that you either love it or hate it and I’ve always been on the hate team but with this I love the Marmite Peanut butter crunchy spread. Ideal on toast or even apples and the usual accompaniment with peanut butter such as jam, it’s great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

