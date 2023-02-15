Pip & Nut Sweet & Salty Smooth Peanut Butter 300G

Ever since Tesco stopped selling Pic's peanut butt
Ever since Tesco stopped selling Pic's peanut butter I've been trying to find an alternative and this one is it. It's a little runny but it's absolutely delicious.
My favourite peanut butter so far!
Just when I thought Pip and Nut peanut butters couldn't get any tastier and any more addictive....they just did!
Absolutely Incredible!
This is without a doubt the most delicious peanut butter I have ever eaten- coming from a proper addict over here. Perfectly balanced between salty and sweet and just keeps you coming back for more.
The best yet!
I didn't think it was possible, but this is the best one yet! Just delicious.
Tasty!
I bought the new sweet and salty peanut butter and it is just as described! Very tasty and worthy of the pip and nut label!
Sweet and salty peanut butter
So delicious. Opened it two days ago and am finding it hard stopping myself revisiting the jar.
Amazing!
Bought this even though my favourite is crunchy maple and it's absolutely Devine! Literally like a smooth version of the crunchy maple it's so delicious.