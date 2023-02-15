We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Pip & Nut Sweet & Salty Smooth Peanut Butter 300G

5(7)Write a review
Pip & Nut Sweet & Salty Smooth Peanut Butter 300G
£3.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Sweet & Salty Peanut Butter
  • Not all nuts are equal. We select the finest Argentinian peanuts for peanut butter making. They are known as hi-oleic runner peanuts and are naturally sweet; we call them the Queen of Peanuts.
  • Our peanuts are complemented by the sweet flavour of Blue Weber amber agave, a premium agave sourced from Mexico.
  • Pip & Nut Sweet & Salty Smooth Peanut Butter is a deliciously moreish blend of golden roasted peanuts, expertly crafted into a silky smooth peanut butter with delicate sweet and salty notes.
  • Made from only natural ingredients, premium Mexican agave and a sprinkle of sea salt complements the specially sourced, hi-oleic peanuts, selected for their naturally sweet flavour.
  • Brighten up your breakfast with Pip & Nut peanut butter, by generously slathering it on toast or swirling it into porridge or smoothies.
  • No Palm Oil
  • Mexican Blue Weber Agave
  • High in Fibre
  • Source of Protein
  • High in Mono-unsaturated fat
  • Plant Based
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Argentinian Hi-Oleic Peanuts (77.6%) Mexican Blue Weber Agave Nectar (8.5%), Coconut Oil, Peanut Oil, Sea Salt (0.9%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Peanut and Tree Nut allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place Once open, eat within 3 months.

Number of uses

Contains 20 (15g) servings

Name and address

  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 2.08 Tea Building,
  • 56 Shoreditch High St,
  • London,
  • E1 6JJ.

Return to

  • Say Hello:
  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 2.08 Tea Building,
  • 56 Shoreditch High St,
  • London,
  • E1 6JJ.
  • Inniscarra,
  • Main St,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 E029.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving
Energy (kJ)2457369
Energy (kcal)59389
Fat46.6g7.0g
of which saturates12.4g1.9g
mono-unsaturates30.0g4.5g
polyunsaturates3.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate19.3g2.9g
of which sugars10.8g1.6g
Fibre7.8g1.2g
Protein20.2g3.0g
Salt0.90g0.13g
Contains 20 (15g) servings--
View all Peanut & Nut Butter

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ever since Tesco stopped selling Pic's peanut butt

5 stars

Ever since Tesco stopped selling Pic's peanut butter I've been trying to find an alternative and this one is it. It's a little runny but it's absolutely delicious.

My favourite peanut butter so far!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Just when I thought Pip and Nut peanut butters couldn't get any tastier and any more addictive....they just did!

Absolutely Incredible!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

This is without a doubt the most delicious peanut butter I have ever eaten- coming from a proper addict over here. Perfectly balanced between salty and sweet and just keeps you coming back for more.

The best yet!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

I didn't think it was possible, but this is the best one yet! Just delicious.

Tasty!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

I bought the new sweet and salty peanut butter and it is just as described! Very tasty and worthy of the pip and nut label!

Sweet and salty peanut butter

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

So delicious. Opened it two days ago and am finding it hard stopping myself revisiting the jar.

Amazing!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Bought this even though my favourite is crunchy maple and it's absolutely Devine! Literally like a smooth version of the crunchy maple it's so delicious.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here