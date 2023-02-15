We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pip & Nut Sweet & Salty Crunchy Peanut Butter 300G

Product Description

  • Crunchy Sweet & Salty Peanut Butter
  • Not all nuts are equal. We select the finest Argentinian peanuts for peanut butter making. They are known as hi-oleic runner peanuts and are naturally sweet; we call them the Queen of Peanuts.
  • Our peanuts are complemented by the sweet flavour of Blue Weber amber agave, a premium agave sourced from Mexico.
  • Pip & Nut Sweet & Salty Crunchy Peanut Butter is a deliciously moreish blend of golden roasted peanuts, expertly crafted into a creamy, crunchy peanut butter with delicate sweet and salty notes.
  • Made from only natural ingredients, premium Mexican agave and a sprinkle of sea salt complements the specially sourced, hi-oleic peanuts, selected for their naturally sweet flavour.
  • Brighten up your breakfast with Pip & Nut peanut butter, by generously slathering it on toast or swirling it into porridge or smoothies.
  • No Palm Oil
  • Mexican Blue Weber Agave
  • Source of Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • High in Mono-unsaturated fat
  • Plant Based
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Argentinian Hi-Oleic Peanuts (79.6%) Mexican Blue Weber Agave Nectar (8.5%), Coconut Oil, Peanut Oil, Sea Salt (0.8%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Peanut and Tree Nut allergy sufferers. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once open, eat within 3 months.

Number of uses

Contains 20 (15g) servings

Name and address

  • Pip & Nut Ltd,
  • The Nest,
  • 2.08 Tea Building,
  • 56 Shoreditch High St,
  • London,
  • E1 6JJ.

Return to

  • Say Hello:
Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving
Energy (kJ)2436365
Energy (kcal)58888
Fat45.6g6.8g
of which saturates11.4g1.7g
mono-unsaturates30.3g4.5g
polyunsaturates3.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate19.6g2.9g
of which sugars10.9g1.6g
Fibre8.0g1.2g
Protein20.8g3.1g
Salt0.77g0.12g
Contains 20 (15g) servings--
Stairway To Peanut Heaven

5 stars

An explosion of nuttiness' and sweet joy. Best described as a beautiful marriage of peanuts and syrup with a hint of salt that only gets better after every spoonful. Well done Pip & Nut for the perfect formulation of this unique peanut butter, I rank it as their best peanut butter and isn't too sweet so it's just right for the peanut butter lovers.

Best peanut butter EVER!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

This peanut butter is amazing and has become a staple in my diet! Not easy to find...Tesco don't stock it where I live, so my brother gets it from Waitrose for me! I get through so many jars! Please could you produce it in a large tub like your other varieties??? Can't thank you enough for this product!! Julia

Superb peanut butter

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Not been able to get this in my area but had tried it while away-best flavour peanut butter I've ever found-been mixing a jar of ordinary crunchy with a jar of sweet and salty smooth til my local store decides to stock it-the best peanut butter I've found!

Love it

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

Sweet and salty is my favorite

Love it! New favorite!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

This actually might be my new favorite! Love this combination and will definitely be buying again!

Wow, just wow

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

I was unsure about this peanut butter. But as I love sweet & salty popcorn thought I'd give it a go. YUM. So tasty, will be delicious on porridge with berries and/or dark choc

I love it

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

It's a taste sensation

Most delicious peanut butter ever!

5 stars

A PIP & NUT Customer

This pip and nut peanut butter is truly the tastiest flavour yet! I have been eating it straight out of the jar, seriously can't get enough! If you're a peanut butter fan you have to try it!

