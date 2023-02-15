Pip & Nut Sweet & Salty Crunchy Peanut Butter 300G

Stairway To Peanut Heaven
An explosion of nuttiness' and sweet joy. Best described as a beautiful marriage of peanuts and syrup with a hint of salt that only gets better after every spoonful. Well done Pip & Nut for the perfect formulation of this unique peanut butter, I rank it as their best peanut butter and isn't too sweet so it's just right for the peanut butter lovers.
Best peanut butter EVER!
This peanut butter is amazing and has become a staple in my diet! Not easy to find...Tesco don't stock it where I live, so my brother gets it from Waitrose for me! I get through so many jars! Please could you produce it in a large tub like your other varieties??? Can't thank you enough for this product!! Julia
Superb peanut butter
Not been able to get this in my area but had tried it while away-best flavour peanut butter I've ever found-been mixing a jar of ordinary crunchy with a jar of sweet and salty smooth til my local store decides to stock it-the best peanut butter I've found!
Love it
Sweet and salty is my favorite
Love it! New favorite!
This actually might be my new favorite! Love this combination and will definitely be buying again!
Wow, just wow
I was unsure about this peanut butter. But as I love sweet & salty popcorn thought I'd give it a go. YUM. So tasty, will be delicious on porridge with berries and/or dark choc
I love it
It's a taste sensation
Most delicious peanut butter ever!
This pip and nut peanut butter is truly the tastiest flavour yet! I have been eating it straight out of the jar, seriously can't get enough! If you're a peanut butter fan you have to try it!