We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Finest Food Cupboard
Finest Snacking & Treats
Finest Crackers & Crispbreads
Finest Crackers & Crispbreads
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Finest Crackers &
Crispbreads
(6)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(6)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Halal
(5)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(5)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(5)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(3)
Filter by
Low sugar
(3)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(6)
Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G
Write a review
Rest of
Crackers Assortments
shelf
£2.50
£1.00/100g
Quantity controls
add Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G to basket
Add
Tesco Finest Beetroot & Seed Crackers 150G
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat, Multigrain & Flavoured Crackers
shelf
£1.60
£1.07/100g
Quantity controls
add Tesco Finest Beetroot & Seed Crackers 150G to basket
Add
Tesco Finest Rye Sour Dough Cracker 130G
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat, Multigrain & Flavoured Crackers
shelf
£1.60
£1.24/100g
Quantity controls
add Tesco Finest Rye Sour Dough Cracker 130G to basket
Add
Tesco Finest Gouda & Edam Crispies 90G
Write a review
Rest of
Wheat, Multigrain & Flavoured Crackers
shelf
£1.60
£1.78/100g
Quantity controls
add Tesco Finest Gouda & Edam Crispies 90G to basket
Add
Tesco Finest Parmesan & Garlic Twists 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Breadsticks, Twists & Straws
shelf
£1.60
£1.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Tesco Finest Parmesan & Garlic Twists 100G to basket
Add
Tesco Finest All Butter Cheese Straw 100G
Write a review
Rest of
Breadsticks, Twists & Straws
shelf
£1.60
£1.60/100g
Quantity controls
add Tesco Finest All Butter Cheese Straw 100G to basket
Add
Showing
1 to 6
of
6 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(6)
Finest Food Cupboard
(6)
Finest Snacking & Treats
(6)
Finest Crackers & Crispbreads
(6)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco Finest
(6)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(6)
No soya
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close