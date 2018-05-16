Tesco Finest All Butter Cheese Straws 100G

One straw
- Energy
- 267kJ
-
- 64kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.9g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.18g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2227kJ / 534kcal
Product Description
- All butter puff pastry straws with Gouda medium fat hard cheese.
- These all butter cheese straws are made with layers of light crisp puff pastry and are expertly baked with nutty Gouda cheese. They are crafted at a well established bakery using a natural sourdough that develops its unique and well rounded savoury flavour.
- Light and crisp golden pastry with full bodied Gouda Extra matured Gouda for an authentic flavour
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (27%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (24%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Sea Salt, Milk Proteins, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya, mustard and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One straw (12g)
|Energy
|2227kJ / 534kcal
|267kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|32.9g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|22.3g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|41.2g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|16.1g
|1.9g
|Salt
|1.53g
|0.18g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.