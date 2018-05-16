We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest All Butter Cheese Straws 100G

Tesco Finest All Butter Cheese Straws 100G
£1.60
£1.60/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2227kJ / 534kcal

Product Description

  • All butter puff pastry straws with Gouda medium fat hard cheese.
  • These all butter cheese straws are made with layers of light crisp puff pastry and are expertly baked with nutty Gouda cheese. They are crafted at a well established bakery using a natural sourdough that develops its unique and well rounded savoury flavour.
  • Light and crisp golden pastry with full bodied Gouda Extra matured Gouda for an authentic flavour
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (27%), Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (24%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Sea Salt, Milk Proteins, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, mustard and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne straw (12g)
Energy2227kJ / 534kcal267kJ / 64kcal
Fat32.9g3.9g
Saturates22.3g2.7g
Carbohydrate41.2g4.9g
Sugars3.4g0.4g
Fibre4.6g0.5g
Protein16.1g1.9g
Salt1.53g0.18g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
