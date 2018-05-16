We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Tesco Finest Gouda & Edam Crispies 90G

Tesco Finest Gouda & Edam Crispies 90G
£1.50
£1.67/100g

One biscuit

Energy
106kJ
25kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

high

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

high

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

medium

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2130kJ / 510kcal

Product Description

  • All butter puff pastry biscuits with Gouda medium fat hard cheese and Edam medium fat hard cheese.
  • These all butter puff pastry biscuits are made with layers of light, crisp puff pastry and are expertly baked with nutty Gouda and mild Edam cheese. They are crafted at a well established bakery using a natural sourdough that develops its unique and well rounded savoury flavour.
  • Light and crisp all butter golden pastry with Edam and 9 month aged Gouda. EXTRA MATURED GOUDA FOR AN AUTHENTIC FLAVOUR
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (23%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Mixed Carotenes)], Butter (Milk) (20%), Dried Whole Milk, Edam Medium Fat Hard Cheese (1%) [Cheese (Milk), Colour (Mixed Carotenes)], Sea Salt, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Milk Proteins, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and egg.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (5g)
Energy2130kJ / 510kcal106kJ / 25kcal
Fat27.4g1.4g
Saturates18.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate46.4g2.3g
Sugars3.0g0.1g
Fibre3.7g0.2g
Protein17.4g0.9g
Salt1.23g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
