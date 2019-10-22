Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

PALM OIL
Palm Oil again. Stick to the single 'Tesco finest' cracker varieties as some of these do not.
This could be just my preference but some of the crackers were sweet and sugar does not go with cheese. I will not be buying again I am afraid.
Yummy Crackers
We have just discovered this selection and absolutely love them. Maybe you could bring out a bigger box at Christmas. Thank you Bill Weir
Delicious
Best cracker selection I have ever come across! Lovely variety of tasty and colourful biscuits at a great price.
ALL taste of sage & onion stuffing! :(
They ALL tasted like sage and onion stuffing!! One had a slight hint of garlic as well but not enough to mask the base flavour. They sadly cheapened the taste of my cheese (which was decent) and were really disappointing :(
All tasty and crispy
palm oil free
really nice biscuits best of all does not contain palm oil
Lovely variety of biscuits for our party
Bought for a ninetieth birthday party. Excellent with cheese.☺
Best crackers on the market
I always buy this brand of crackers. I love every cracker in the box. I have bought other leading brands and there’s alwiays that one cracker no one likes! Please bring out a tin to store them in please Tesco
So more-ish!
I love these crackers as they are bursting with flavour and are a great compliment to lots of cheeses. Only trouble, once the box is open I want to eat them all!