Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

5 crackers
  • Energy478kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1914kJ / 456kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of crackers which includes sea salt and chive crackers, wholewheat stone ground crackers, sweet wheat crackers, beet and seed crackers, wholewheat vegetable crackers and poppy pepper water crackers.
  • Our selection of crisp savoury crackers, made in a family owned bakery are an excellent accompaniment for cheese and chutney. Stone ground cracker Great with Tesco Finest Aged Blue Stilton. Sweet wheat cracker Great with Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney Vegetable cracker Great with Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar Sea Salt & Chive cracker Great with Tesco Finest Somerset mature Cheddar Poppy Pepper water cracker Great with Tesco Finest Gorgonzola Piccante Beet and Seed Great with Tesco Finest Kidderton Ash Goats Cheese
  • Slowly baked for a full flavour and crisp texture.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Wholewheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Cracked Wheat, Corn Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Molasses, Water, Beetroot Powder, Poppy Seeds, Palm Oil, Carrot, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Powder, Oats, Dried Onion, Pepper, Wheat Seasoning [Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil], Parsley, Beetroot Juice Powder [Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sea Salt, Chive, Honey, Carrot Powder, Yeast, Cane Sugar Syrup, Flavouring, Tomato Flakes, Red Pepper Flakes, Green Pepper, Yeast Extract.

Sea Salt & Chive Crackers (20%), Wholewheat Stone Ground Crackers (20%), Sweet Wheat Crackers (17%), Beet & Seed Crackers (14%), Wholewheat Vegetable Crackers (14%), Poppy Pepper Water Crackers (12%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Canada

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g5 crackers (25g)
Energy1914kJ / 456kcal478kJ / 114kcal
Fat16.4g4.1g
Saturates1.8g0.4g
Carbohydrate66.6g16.6g
Sugars6.7g1.7g
Fibre4.1g1.0g
Protein8.4g2.1g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

10 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

PALM OIL

1 stars

Palm Oil again. Stick to the single 'Tesco finest' cracker varieties as some of these do not.

This could be just my preference but some of the c

2 stars

This could be just my preference but some of the crackers were sweet and sugar does not go with cheese. I will not be buying again I am afraid.

Yummy Crackers

5 stars

We have just discovered this selection and absolutely love them. Maybe you could bring out a bigger box at Christmas. Thank you Bill Weir

Delicious

5 stars

Best cracker selection I have ever come across! Lovely variety of tasty and colourful biscuits at a great price.

ALL taste of sage & onion stuffing! :(

2 stars

They ALL tasted like sage and onion stuffing!! One had a slight hint of garlic as well but not enough to mask the base flavour. They sadly cheapened the taste of my cheese (which was decent) and were really disappointing :(

All tasty and crispy

5 stars

All tasty and crispy

palm oil free

5 stars

really nice biscuits best of all does not contain palm oil

Lovely variety of biscuits for our party

5 stars

Bought for a ninetieth birthday party. Excellent with cheese.☺

Best crackers on the market

5 stars

I always buy this brand of crackers. I love every cracker in the box. I have bought other leading brands and there’s alwiays that one cracker no one likes! Please bring out a tin to store them in please Tesco

So more-ish!

5 stars

I love these crackers as they are bursting with flavour and are a great compliment to lots of cheeses. Only trouble, once the box is open I want to eat them all!

