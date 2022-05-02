We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Parmesan & Garlic Twists 100G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Parmesan & Garlic Twists 100G
£ 1.60
£1.60/100g

One twist

Energy
168kJ
40kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

high

2%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Flaky puff pastry twists with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and garlic.
  • These deliciously flaky all butter pastry twists are lovingly created at a third generation family owned bakery. They are made with matured Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and a hint of garlic for a rich, delectable flavour.
  • Light and crisp golden pastry with matured Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and garlic. Matured for and authentic flavour
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (27%), Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese (Milk) (13%), Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Black Pepper, Barley Malt Flour, Sugar, Chive.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

View all Cheese Crackers, Breadsticks & Dipping

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Addictive!

5 stars

Crunchy but light, lots of flavour. Gorgeous!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here