Deliciously Ella Chocolate Dipped Fruit And Nuts 90g

Mixed dried fruit and nuts coated with vegan chocolate. For thousands of plant-based recipes, join our community at deliciouslyella.com

45% Cocoa* *In chocolate coating Crunchy, roasted almonds and peanuts, with soft moreish sour cherries and raisins, all dipped in a thin layer of vegan chocolate. As with all Deliciously Ella products, our chocolate dipped fruits & nuts are made using natural ingredients oniy. You won't find any preservatives, emulsifiers, flavourings or additives.

100% Plant-based With sour cherries, almonds, raisins & peanuts Natural Plant-Based Dairy Free Chocolate dipped fruits & nuts Delicious ways to feel better Natural Source of Fibre No Additives Gluten Free Always Natural Always Plant Based No Emulsifiers, Artificial Ingredients or Preservatives Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 90G

Natural Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Vegan Chocolate (50%) (Coconut Sugar, Cacao Mass, Cashews, Cacao Butter), Dried Fruit & Nut Mix (50%) (in varying proportions) (Raisins, Roasted Peanuts. Roasted Salted Almonds (Almonds, Salt), Dried Sour Cherries (Sour Cherries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Vegan Chocolate contains 45% Cocoa Solids minimum

Allergy Information

May contain other Tree Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approximately 3 servings per pack

Net Contents

90g ℮

Additives