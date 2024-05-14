We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Deliciously Ella Chocolate Dipped Fruit And Nuts 90g

£2.75

£3.06/100g

Vegan

Mixed dried fruit and nuts coated with vegan chocolate.For thousands of plant-based recipes, join our community at deliciouslyella.com
45% Cocoa**In chocolate coatingCrunchy, roasted almonds and peanuts, with soft moreish sour cherries and raisins, all dipped in a thin layer of vegan chocolate.As with all Deliciously Ella products, our chocolate dipped fruits & nuts are made using natural ingredients oniy. You won't find any preservatives, emulsifiers, flavourings or additives.
100% Plant-basedWith sour cherries, almonds, raisins & peanutsNatural Plant-BasedDairy FreeChocolate dipped fruits & nutsDelicious ways to feel betterNatural Source of FibreNo AdditivesGluten FreeAlways NaturalAlways Plant BasedNo Emulsifiers, Artificial Ingredients or PreservativesVegan Friendly
Pack size: 90G
Natural Source of Fibre

Ingredients

Vegan Chocolate (50%) (Coconut Sugar, Cacao Mass, Cashews, Cacao Butter), Dried Fruit & Nut Mix (50%) (in varying proportions) (Raisins, Roasted Peanuts. Roasted Salted Almonds (Almonds, Salt), Dried Sour Cherries (Sour Cherries, Apple Juice Concentrate), Vegan Chocolate contains 45% Cocoa Solids minimum

Allergy Information

May contain other Tree Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Approximately 3 servings per pack

Net Contents

90g ℮

Additives

Free From AdditivesFree From Preservatives

