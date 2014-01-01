By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Milk Chocolate Buttons 70G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Milk Chocolate Buttons 70G
£ 0.40
£0.57/100g

Offer

Half of a bag contains
  • Energy784kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars21.0g
    23%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2240kJ / 536kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate buttons.
  • We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in product. For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications.
  • Treat time! From loopy laces to flying saucers, there's a whole world of sweet treats for you to explore. Some are fruity, some are chewy, some are totally tangy - and they're all super super tasty. Just remember not to have too many!
  • (Psst - you won't find any artificial flavours here.)
  • Super smooth
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Vanilla Extract.

Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum.

 


 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2240kJ / 536kcal784kJ / 187kcal
Fat29.3g10.3g
Saturates17.9g6.3g
Carbohydrate60.0g21.0g
Sugars60.0g21.0g
Fibre0.8g0.3g
Protein7.6g2.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Hit with all the family

5 stars

Taste great, nice sized packet for sharing (or not). A big hit with young and old. Great for cake decorating if they haven't been already eaten.

Tesco chocolate buttons

4 stars

Smooth and creamy absolutely delish x

Usually bought next

Tesco White Chocolate Buttons 70G

£ 0.40
£0.57/100g

Offer

Tesco Dolly Mixtures 85G

£ 0.40
£0.47/100g

Offer

Tesco Strawberry Laces 75G

£ 0.40
£0.53/100g

Offer

Smarties 4 Pack 152G

£ 1.00
£0.66/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here