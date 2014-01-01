Tesco Milk Chocolate Buttons 70G

Hit with all the family
Taste great, nice sized packet for sharing (or not). A big hit with young and old. Great for cake decorating if they haven't been already eaten.
Tesco chocolate buttons
Smooth and creamy absolutely delish x
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2240kJ / 536kcal
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Vanilla Extract.
Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 25% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum.
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in Germany
Pack contains 2 servings
70g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2240kJ / 536kcal
|784kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|29.3g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|17.9g
|6.3g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|21.0g
|Sugars
|60.0g
|21.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.6g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019