Milkybar White Chocolate Pouch 94G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2256kJ
Product Description
- Giant white chocolate pieces.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do.
- We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our famous white chocolate recipe. It's the same delicious taste that you and your family know and love, but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff!
- Enjoy the great taste of Milkybar® but with a bigger bite. Great tasting creamy smooth white chocolate, enjoy milky deliciousness with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® sharing bag is perfect to share with all of the family.
- We're taking action on how much packaging we use. On average these Nestlé packs use 15% less packaging than the previous sharing bags.
- Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. The recipe is different today, but at Milkybar® we still love milk - you only have to look at our simple white chocolate recipe to see how much! Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and buttons.
- For more to share, why not try the Milkybar® 196g Big Share Bag.
- Rainforest Alliance™ - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Don't Recycle
- TerraCycle® - Not recycled by most councils. Find out how you can still recycle at www.terracycle.co.uk
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Giant white chocolate buttons made from Milkybar® chocolate
- Perfect for sharing
- No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
- Milk is the number one ingredient
- Deliciously creamy-tasting white chocolate
- Pack size: 94G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed) (37.5%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
For Best Before End See Base.Store Cool and Dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Love to Share
- ...With Other
- ...With a Movie
- ...As a Treat
- Know Your Servings
- 10 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
94g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2256kJ
|456kJ
|8400kJ
|540kcal
|109kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|31.7g
|6.4g
|70g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|19.1g
|3.9g
|20g
|20%
|Carbohydrate
|52.9g
|10.7g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|52.5g
|10.6g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|10.8g
|2.2g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|Contains approximately 4 servings
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
