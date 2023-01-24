We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Value
Delivery Saver
Bakery
Bread & Rolls
Half & Half Bread
Back to Bread & Rolls
Half & Half Bread
Showing
1 to 3
of
3 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Half & Half
Bread
(3)
2 Brands
Filter by
Kingsmill
(2)
Filter by
Warburtons
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
Kosher
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(3)
Filter by
Low fat
(3)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
Low sugar
(3)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(3)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(3)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(3)
Filter by
Vegan
(3)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(3)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(3)
Kingsmill 50/50 Thick Bread 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Half & Half Bread
shelf
£1.40
£0.18/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Kingsmill 50/50 Thick Bread 800G
Add
Kingsmill 50/50 Medium Bread 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Half & Half Bread
shelf
£1.40
£0.18/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Kingsmill 50/50 Medium Bread 800G
Add
Warburtons Half And Half Medium Bread 800G
Write a review
Rest of
Half & Half Bread
shelf
Clubcard Price
95p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
£1.20
£0.15/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Warburtons Half And Half Medium Bread 800G
Add
Clubcard Price
95p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 24/01/2023 until 13/02/2023
Showing
1 to 3
of
3 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Basket
£0.00 Guide price
£0.00
Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Value
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close