By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hovis Best Of Both Thick White 750G

3.8(5)Write a review
Hovis Best Of Both Thick White 750G
£ 0.99
£0.13/100g
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great bread freezes brilliant

5 stars

Great bread freezes brilliant

It tells you it’s got 4plus days on this product b

3 stars

It tells you it’s got 4plus days on this product but I’ve had it on all my orders and even had this a few times with the same date on it .....not good on the dates but the bread is good with a good date on it !

Would recommend. Great for sandwiches and toast

5 stars

Would recommend. Great for sandwiches and toast.

Best of the Best

5 stars

I have kept this bread in my fridge for up to a week and it has never gone off. I prefer this type of bread to the plain white which usually was too soft and soggy.

somethings not right

1 stars

rubbish - going off in 1 day

Usually bought next

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco 6 Crumpets

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.27
£0.05/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco 9 Crumpets

£ 0.40
£0.04/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here