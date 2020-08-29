Hovis Best Of Both Thick White 750G

Great bread freezes brilliant
Great bread freezes brilliant
It tells you it’s got 4plus days on this product b
It tells you it’s got 4plus days on this product but I’ve had it on all my orders and even had this a few times with the same date on it .....not good on the dates but the bread is good with a good date on it !
Would recommend. Great for sandwiches and toast
Would recommend. Great for sandwiches and toast.
Best of the Best
I have kept this bread in my fridge for up to a week and it has never gone off. I prefer this type of bread to the plain white which usually was too soft and soggy.
somethings not right
rubbish - going off in 1 day