Hovis Best Of Both Medium 750G

Stayed nice and fresh for at least a week, nice with pate when toasted will buy again
Love this bread when bought in the shops but the low stars are for the fact that it always seems less fresh when bought on line regardless of the date. I can only imagine this has something to do with the way they are stored?
Best brand of best of both
Bread is ok but the loaf is now SMALLER so not much cheaper!
This bread really does stay fresh to the last slice. great.