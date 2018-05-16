Warburtons Wonderloaf Medium Sliced 800G

- Energy448kJ 107kcal5%
Product Description
- Medium Sliced White Bread Made with 50% Wholemeal Flour
- Did you know?
- Calcium helps to maintain healthy teeth and bones.
- 2 slices contain 20% of the NRV* for calcium
- When eaten as part of a healthy balanced diet and lifestyle.
- *Nutrient Reference Value
- "Wholemeal and White flour are blended together in this wonderful loaf giving you and your family essential fibre and wholegrain in every bite."
- 50% white, 50% wholemeal
- Source of fibre, calcium and protein
- No added sugar
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)] and Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, Soya Flour, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergy Information
- This product is produced in a bakery which uses Milk and Sesame Seeds
Storage
To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place - ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase.For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Number of uses
Contains 19 slices
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST
- To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
- 0800 243684 (freephone)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
800g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (43g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1042kJ
|448kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|248kcal
|107kcal
|2000kcal
|%NRV*
|Fat
|2.8g
|1.2g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|43.6g
|18.7g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|1.2g
|90g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|10.0g
|4.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.41g
|6g
|Calcium
|200mg (25g)
|86mg (10)
|800mg (NRV*)
|Contains 19 slices
|-
|-
|-
|*Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
