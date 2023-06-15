Toprose 1Kg The perfect balance of nutrients For bright and beautiful roses Contains long-lasting nitrogen

A nutritionally balanced feed for strong, deeply coloured & healthy roses NPK: 5-6-12 + Mg and Fe Roses, flowering shrubs, foliage shrubs Nitrogen (N) For promoting healthy, green foliage. Phosphorus (P) For developing a strong, healthy root system. Potassium (K) For abundant crops & flowers, increased hardiness and resistance to disease.

Growing British Gardens Since 1960 Phostrogen® was launched to enable British gardeners to get more pride and success from what they grow.

PFC 1(C)(I)(a)(ii): Compound Solid Inorganic Macronutrient Fertiliser UK: NPK fertiliser NPK (Mg) fertiliser with Iron, 5-6-12 (+ 2.5) 5.0% Total Nitrogen (N) 5.0% Ammoniacal Nitrogen (N) 6.0% Total Phosphorous Pentoxide (P₂O₅) (= 2.6% P) 5.5% Phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) soluble in neutral ammonium citrate (= 2.4% P) 4.0% Water soluble phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) (= 1.7% P) 12.0% Potassium Oxide (K₂O) (= 10.0% K) Water soluble 2.5% Total Magnesium Oxide (= 1.5 % Mg) 0.6% Iron (Fe), as sulphate, water soluble. Granulometry: Granules. 95% of the product is between 1.0 and 2.5mm. To be used only where there is a recognised need. Do not exceed the application rate. Phostrogen® and Toprose® are registered trademarks of SBM Life Science LTD. A part of SBM Developpement SAS.

For Beautiful Blooms & Healthy Foliage Nutritionally Balanced Strong Root Development Prevents Discolouring & Leaf Drop

Ingredients

Single Superphosphate (CAS No. 8011-76-5)¹, Ammonium Sulphate (CAS No. 7783-20-2)¹, Dolomite (CAS No. 16389-88-1)¹, Potassium Chloride (CAS No. 7447-40-7)¹, ¹) CMC1: Virgin Materials substances and mixtures

Net Contents

1kg

Preparation and Usage