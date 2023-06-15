We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Toprose 1Kg

Toprose 1Kg

No ratings yet
£4.50

£4.50/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 17/07/23.

Toprose 1KgThe perfect balance of nutrientsFor bright and beautiful rosesContains long-lasting nitrogen
A nutritionally balanced feed for strong, deeply coloured & healthy rosesNPK: 5-6-12 + Mg and FeRoses, flowering shrubs, foliage shrubsNitrogen (N)For promoting healthy, green foliage.Phosphorus (P)For developing a strong, healthy root system.Potassium (K)For abundant crops & flowers, increased hardiness and resistance to disease.
Growing British Gardens Since 1960Phostrogen® was launched to enable British gardeners to get more pride and success from what they grow.
PFC 1(C)(I)(a)(ii): Compound Solid Inorganic Macronutrient FertiliserUK: NPK fertiliserNPK (Mg) fertiliser with Iron, 5-6-12 (+ 2.5)5.0% Total Nitrogen (N)5.0% Ammoniacal Nitrogen (N)6.0% Total Phosphorous Pentoxide (P₂O₅) (= 2.6% P)5.5% Phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) soluble in neutral ammonium citrate (= 2.4% P)4.0% Water soluble phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) (= 1.7% P)12.0% Potassium Oxide (K₂O) (= 10.0% K)Water soluble2.5% Total Magnesium Oxide (= 1.5 % Mg)0.6% Iron (Fe), as sulphate, water soluble.Granulometry:Granules. 95% of the product is between 1.0 and 2.5mm.To be used only where there is a recognised need.Do not exceed the application rate.Phostrogen® and Toprose® are registered trademarks of SBM Life Science LTD. A part of SBM Developpement SAS.
For Beautiful Blooms & Healthy FoliageNutritionally BalancedStrong Root DevelopmentPrevents Discolouring & Leaf Drop

Ingredients

Single Superphosphate (CAS No. 8011-76-5)¹, Ammonium Sulphate (CAS No. 7783-20-2)¹, Dolomite (CAS No. 16389-88-1)¹, Potassium Chloride (CAS No. 7447-40-7)¹, ¹) CMC1: Virgin Materials substances and mixtures

Net Contents

1kg

Preparation and Usage

Directions for UseFor Established Roses and Shrubs Grown in the Garden and ContainersApply evenly to the soil & around the plants and hoe lightlyKeep off stems & leavesSpring - Apply 28g* around each plant when active growth startsSummer - Apply 28g* around each plant after the first flush of flowers have fadedOnly two applications are needed for a complete seasons feeding.Water if the soil is dry.For Feeding Bare Rooted Plants Prior to TransplantingDig a hole which allows root to spread out fullyMix 28g* of feed with the bottom of the soilAdd soil, ensuring bud union is 2.5cm below the soil level when completedBare-rooted plants can be planted between late October & March, when the ground is not frozen or water logged.For Feeding Container Grown Plants Prior to TransplantingWater thoroughly before planting or removing from containerCarefully remove the plant from the containerMix 28g* of feed with the bottom of the soilContainer-grown plants can be put in at any time of year provided the soil condition is suitable.Free from waterlogging and frozen soil.*28g = approximately 1 handful

