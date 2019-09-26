By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Microwave Steam Steriliser

5(76)Write a review
image 1 of Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Microwave Steam Steriliser
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Microwave Steriliser.
  • Sterilised Up To 24 hours
  • Contact details can be found at www.tommeetippee.com
  • simple, speedy and neat, the microwave steam steriliser takes just 4 minutes (in a 1100+ watt microwave). it has room for four tommee tippee or wide neck bottles and accessories (or six standard neck bottles).
  • Bottles and Teat not included.
  • Materials listing:
  • Steriliser: Polypropylene.
  • Soother: Polypropylene and Silicone.
  • Teat Tongs: Polypropylene.
  • Soother complies with EN 1400.
  • Fast & simple
  • 100% natural
  • Kills 99% of harmful germs
  • 4 sterile bottles in 4 minutes
  • Easy load basket
  • Compact size for home and travel
  • Contents stay sterile for 24 hours with lid closed
  • 50 years expertise
  • Bisphenol A free
  • BPA free
  • The contents will remain sterile for 24 hours if the steriliser is unopened

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.
  • Wash all bottles and accessories before sterilising
  • Remove easy-load basket and add 200ml of water to the base
  • Load basket with up to 4 bottles plus teats and accessories and replace lid
  • Sterilise in microwave according to instructions
  • Fill me up!
  • I can sterilise 4 x 260ml or 4 x 150ml Tommee Tippee bottles and 4 teats . . . a perfect ﬁt

Name and address

  • Mayborn (UK) Limited,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle Upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Mayborn (UK) Limited,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle Upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.
  • Any questions? Visit our website tommeetippee.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

76 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Just as you would expect from a trusted brand

5 stars

Simple to use and clear instructions. This micro steam steriliser is fantastic. I can fit 4 bottles plus teats ect in at a time. There’s little moulded areas that u can fit everything in to hold them in place. Add a small amount of water then secure the lid with a simple click and that’s it- 4 minutes later and they are done! It’s that simple. The pack also includes some little tongs which I found really handy when it came to picking up teats/ soothers. (Soother also includes!!) It’s not a big bulky steriliser, it’s a neat design that fit with ease into my microwave. I have used this steriliser while travelling and it’s perfect and neat to pack away/carry around, really happy with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great size!

5 stars

This is an amazing size steriliser, it’s great in the kitchen as can just leave it in the microwave or cupboard. It would be worth checking it fits in your microwave before buying as I imagine some smaller ones wouldn’t fit it. We travel to see family a lot so it is a fantastic size for taking on car journeys to the grandparents. Really compact for travelling. Although it only holds 4 bottles, we haven’t found this a problem. Quite happy to only sterilise 4 at a time. Really happy with this steriliser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use and clean

5 stars

This is a great product that is incredibly easy to use and suitable for quick and easy sterilisation. I currently use a cold water system and always felt that electric steriliser were rather cumbersome to use however this microwave steriliser provides a mid way point between the two. It is quick, easy and sterilises a useful and practical amount of bottles or equipment ready for use. This is the sort of product that I would use when we travel. I wouldn't replace my current cold water system but would use this in addition to my current system rather than replacing it entirely. Another great product from a brand close to my heart. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

The microwave steriliser is easy to use and it does not take up that much space. Its very sturdy and good quality. It is quick and saves me a lot of time and it can do the job properly. It can be easily packed if you need to take it out with you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AMAZING

5 stars

Omg I brought this product and I really didn’t think I would be any good but god it is the best product ever easy to use and so quick having a little one and need stuff to be convenient and easy this is 100% the best product, this has changed my life [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Work perfect

5 stars

Love this bottle steriliser, its easy to use, and fit perfect to my microwave, bottles fit perfect as well, easy to clean, can fully recomended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Loved using this product so easy to use and quick to get your bottles sterlised out of all the sterlisers ive had which is a few this is by far the best [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

Absolutely love this product. Doesn't take up much room in my kitchen and sterilises my baby's items besitifully! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am blessed to have this steriliser

5 stars

I cannot explain how much my life has become easy after using this steriliser..its very easy to use bo rocket science...very light weight..no need to add any chemicals...and time saving product..the best quality is that it doesnt take much space like other sterilisers..in just 4 minutes 4 bottles along with any other baby stuff all sterilised..this is such a great product..a must have specially for those who have not enough space like me.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

Good product recommend it, my wife like it. That why I recommend it.

1-10 of 76 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

