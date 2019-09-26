Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Microwave Steam Steriliser

Just as you would expect from a trusted brand 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 26th September 2019 Simple to use and clear instructions. This micro steam steriliser is fantastic. I can fit 4 bottles plus teats ect in at a time. There’s little moulded areas that u can fit everything in to hold them in place. Add a small amount of water then secure the lid with a simple click and that’s it- 4 minutes later and they are done! It’s that simple. The pack also includes some little tongs which I found really handy when it came to picking up teats/ soothers. (Soother also includes!!) It’s not a big bulky steriliser, it’s a neat design that fit with ease into my microwave. I have used this steriliser while travelling and it’s perfect and neat to pack away/carry around, really happy with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great size! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd September 2019 This is an amazing size steriliser, it’s great in the kitchen as can just leave it in the microwave or cupboard. It would be worth checking it fits in your microwave before buying as I imagine some smaller ones wouldn’t fit it. We travel to see family a lot so it is a fantastic size for taking on car journeys to the grandparents. Really compact for travelling. Although it only holds 4 bottles, we haven’t found this a problem. Quite happy to only sterilise 4 at a time. Really happy with this steriliser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use and clean 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd September 2019 This is a great product that is incredibly easy to use and suitable for quick and easy sterilisation. I currently use a cold water system and always felt that electric steriliser were rather cumbersome to use however this microwave steriliser provides a mid way point between the two. It is quick, easy and sterilises a useful and practical amount of bottles or equipment ready for use. This is the sort of product that I would use when we travel. I wouldn't replace my current cold water system but would use this in addition to my current system rather than replacing it entirely. Another great product from a brand close to my heart. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 The microwave steriliser is easy to use and it does not take up that much space. Its very sturdy and good quality. It is quick and saves me a lot of time and it can do the job properly. It can be easily packed if you need to take it out with you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AMAZING 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 Omg I brought this product and I really didn’t think I would be any good but god it is the best product ever easy to use and so quick having a little one and need stuff to be convenient and easy this is 100% the best product, this has changed my life [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Work perfect 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 Love this bottle steriliser, its easy to use, and fit perfect to my microwave, bottles fit perfect as well, easy to clean, can fully recomended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 Loved using this product so easy to use and quick to get your bottles sterlised out of all the sterlisers ive had which is a few this is by far the best [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 Absolutely love this product. Doesn't take up much room in my kitchen and sterilises my baby's items besitifully! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I am blessed to have this steriliser 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 I cannot explain how much my life has become easy after using this steriliser..its very easy to use bo rocket science...very light weight..no need to add any chemicals...and time saving product..the best quality is that it doesnt take much space like other sterilisers..in just 4 minutes 4 bottles along with any other baby stuff all sterilised..this is such a great product..a must have specially for those who have not enough space like me.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]